South Indian Bank share price today: Shares of South Indian Bank, which hit a record high post Q3 earnings, have slipped 27% from the peak, making investors concerned over the outlook of their holding. The stock rose to a record high of Rs 46.85 on January 22, 2026 on the back of strong Q3 earnings.

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The lender reported a strong set of earnings in Q3. The bank reported its highest ever quarterly profit. Net profit rose 9% to Rs 374.32 crore in the last quarter against Rs 341.87 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

However, investor sentiment in South Indian Bank took a major hit on January 30 this year, with the stock falling 19% intra day after the lender said its Managing Director & CEO, P R Seshadri, will not seek reappointment after the completion of his current term.

Seshadri took charge at the top post on October 1, 2023. However, he will step down from his position upon the completion of his term on September 30, 2026, with the board currently conducting a search for a successor.

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Th ongoing market correction and selloff in banking stocks also affected sentiment around the South Indian Bank stock.

In the previous session, South Indian Bank stock slipped 4.42% to Rs 34.20 on BSE. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 8951 crore. The stock has risen 48.24% in the current fiscal but fallen 10% in 2026.

The banking stock slipped 17% in the last one month.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the South Indian Bank stock stands at 35.5, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. South Indian Bank shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

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Meanwhile, BOB Capital Markets has initiated coverage on the banking stock with a price target of Rs 46.

The brokerage expects the lender to deliver healthy return ratios with RoA/ RoE of 1.1%/ 13.2% by FY28E.

"We remain watchful of the management uncertainty (MD & CEO’s term set to expire in Sep’26) and high share of NRI deposits (28.7% of total - Dec’25) amid West Asia war," said the brokerage.

The brokerage is of the view that the lender's asset quality has improved significantly with total stressed assets (NNPA+

restructured standard assets + SMA 2+ net SRs) falling to Rs 1110 crore or 1.2% of net loans and 12% of Tier I capital as of Q3FY26 against a high of Rs 5790 crore or 9.7% of net loans and 95.7% of Tier I capital in FY22.

"This improvement was largely driven by its new underwriting strategy since Sep’20, which includes a) incremental disbursement to high rated corporates with credit rating of A and above, b) granular and selective MSME disbursement with revamping of LOS, c) focus on increasing share of gold and retail loans. Hence, the disbursements post Sep’20 are termed as new book," said the brokerage.