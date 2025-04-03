South Indian Bank shares gain 3% on Q4 business updates 

Shares of South Indian Bank rose over 3% on Thursday after the lender reported its Q4 business updates. South Indian Bank shares rose 3.16% to Rs 24.43 against the previous close of Rs 23.68 on BSE. Market cap of the lender stood at Rs 6,331 crore.

Earlier, the stock opened lower at Rs 23.60 on BSE. Total 15.82 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.78 crore on BSE. South Indian Bank shares have a beta of 1.1, indicating very high volatility in a year.

The stock has gained 114.41% in a year and risen 334.84% in a span of two years.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the South Indian Bank stock stands at 45.1, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. South Indian Bank shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day but lower than the 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.



The lender said gross advances rose 9.97% to Rs 88,447 crore as of 31 March 2025 against Rs 80,426 crore as 31 March 2024.

The bank's gross advances rose 1.7% from Rs 86,966 crore as of 31 December 2024. Total deposits stood at Rs 1,07,526 crore in Q4, reporting a growth of 5.50% year on year (YoY) and 2.03% quarter on quarter (QoQ).

CASA came at Rs 33,730 crore as of March 31, 2025, rising 3.17% YoY and climbed 2.74% QoQ. The CASA ratio slipped to 31.37% in the fourth quarter of FY25 compared with 32.08% posted in Q4 FY24 and 32.08% in Q3 FY25.