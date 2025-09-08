SpiceJet shares tumble 5% after Rs 238 crore Q1 loss

Shares of SpiceJet Ltd declined 5.37 per cent in Monday's trade to touch a low of Rs 32.60. The stock was last seen 3.63 per cent lower at Rs 33.20, extending its year-to-date (YTD) fall to 41.16 per cent.

The budget carrier reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 238 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1 FY26), against a net profit of Rs 150 crore in the year-ago period.

The airline attributed the performance to the geopolitical situation with a neighbouring country, airspace restrictions in key markets that impacted leisure travel demand, and delays in re-inducting grounded aircraft owing to global supply chain issues and engine overhaul challenges.

On an EBITDA basis, SpiceJet posted a loss of Rs 18 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 402 crore profit in Q1 FY25. Passenger Revenue per Available Seat Kilometre (PAX RASK) stood at Rs 4.74, while Passenger Load Factor (PLF) remained firm at 86 per cent.

The carrier's net worth improved to Rs 446 crore from a negative Rs 2,398 crore in Q1 FY25, supported by ongoing financial restructuring.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director at SpiceJet, said the results reflect the challenges of geopolitical turbulence, restricted air routes and supply chain disruptions. He added that the company is focusing on enhancing fleet reliability, cost reduction and network expansion.

As of June 2025, promoters held a 33.46 per cent stake in the airline.