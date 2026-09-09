Sterlite Technologies shares gain 925% from 52-week low, analysts expect more upside 

Sterlite Technologies shares rose 5% to a fresh 52 week high of Rs 867.75 against the previous close of Rs 826.45. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 44,594 crore.

Sterlite Technologies share price has risen 397% during the last six months and gained 747% in 2026.

The stock trades above its 10 day, 20-day, 30 day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages, which signals a strong uptrend. The stock has a beta of 1.37, indicating high volatility in a year.

Sterlite Technologies share price targets

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Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "Sterlite Technologies is in a strong bullish trend, with price sustaining well above rising major EMAs and forming higher highs. The recent breakout is supported by strong volume, while RSI remains elevated, confirming momentum. Fresh entry can be considered on dips near Rs 780–800, with support around Rs 750 and upside towards Rs 900."

Sachin Gupta, VP – Research, Choice Broking said, "Sterlite Technologies’ weekly chart shows a strongly bullish trend, with price at Rs 825.60 making a fresh breakout and trading well above the 20-week EMA & 50-week EMA, and Ichimoku cloud, confirming strong underlying momentum. However, the RSI at 78 indicates the stock is significantly overbought on the weekly timeframe, so some consolidation or profit-booking would be normal after such a steep rise.

Technically, Rs 786–Rs 800 is the immediate support zone, while sustained trading above Rs 825–Rs 830 could open the way toward Rs 900 and Rs 1,000 psychologically important levels. A weekly close back below Rs 786 would weaken the immediate momentum and could trigger a deeper pullback toward Rs 700–Rs 660. The outlook remains bullish but overheated, so chasing a sharp move at current levels carries higher risk; pullbacks toward support would offer a more technically favorable risk-reward setup."

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Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 750 while resistance stands at Rs 850. A decisive breakout above Rs 850 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 900. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 750- Rs 900 range."

The positive sentiment in the stock comes after the company held an investor meeting last week in which it unveiled targets for FY29.

Sterlite has drawn a 'Lakshya' roadmap, which targets FY29 revenue of Rs 20,000 crore, greater than 4 times in FY26 levels, and an EBITDA margin of over 27%, Nuvama analysts wrote in a note.

About Sterlite Technologies

Sterlite Technologies is engaged in designing, building and managing smarter digital networks. Its digital networks focused business products, services and software includes optical communication products, network and system integration services and operations support systems (OSS)/business support system (BSS) software solutions. It operates in six continents and more than 100 countries.