Stock market open or closed tomorrow for Ram Navami 2026? NSE, BSE holiday on Thursday? Details

The Indian stock market will remain closed for trading on March 26 (Thursday) on account of Shri Ram Navami. According to the BSE holiday calendar, there will be another market holiday on March 31, 2026 (Tuesday) on Shri Mahavir Jayanti.

Equity, derivatives, and currency segments of the market will remain closed on March 26 with operations resuming on March 27, 2026. The commodity market (MCX) will be closed in the morning but will open for the evening session.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The next scheduled stock market holiday falls on March 26 on account of Shri Ram Navami. This will be followed by another holiday on March 31 for Shri Mahavir Jayanti.

On Tuesday, March 24, equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty zoomed amid value buying and tracking signs of relief in the West Asia conflict as US President Donald Trump announced a five-day pause in attacks on Iran.

Sensex jumped 1,372.06 points, or 1.89 per cent, to close at 74,068.45, while the Nifty surged 399.75 points, or 1.78 per cent, to end at 22,912.40.

Upcoming stock market holidays in 2026:

March 26: Shri Ram Navami (Thursday)

March 31: Shri Mahavir Jayanti (Tuesday)

April 3: Good Friday (Friday)

Advertisement

April 14: Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti (Tuesday)

May 1: Maharashtra Day (Friday)

May 28: Bakri Id (Thursday)

June 26: Muharram (Friday)

September 14: Ganesh Chaturthi (Monday)

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (Friday)

October 20: Dussehra (Tuesday)

November 10: Diwali-Balipratipada (Tuesday)

November 24: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Tuesday)

December 25: Christmas (Friday)

Investors are advised to keep track of the official exchange calendar for any updates or changes to trading holidays.