West Bengal Results 2026: In a major political upset in West Bengal, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari defeated Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in the high-profile Bhabanipur assembly constituency by around 15,105 votes.

The result marks a massive setback for Mamata Banerjee, who lost her home turf in one of the most closely watched contests of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

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Final vote tally in Bhabanipur

Suvendu Adhikari (BJP): 73,917

Mamata Banerjee (TMC): 58,812

After the final round of counting, Suvendu Adhikari emerged victorious with a decisive margin, turning Bhabanipur into a symbolic breakthrough for the BJP in Bengal politics.

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The Bhabanipur contest had drawn national attention, with the seat seen as a prestige battle for both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress. While the BJP projected Suvendu Adhikari as the face of its aggressive Bengal campaign, Mamata Banerjee’s political standing was closely tied to retaining the constituency.

The 2026 showdown was also viewed as a rematch of the dramatic 2021 Nandigram battle, where Suvendu Adhikari had defeated Mamata Banerjee by a narrow margin of 1,956 votes. In that election, Adhikari secured 1,10,764 votes against Banerjee’s 1,08,808.

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With Bhabanipur now slipping from the TMC’s grasp, the result is expected to significantly reshape the political narrative in West Bengal and further cement the intense rivalry between Suvendu Adhikari and Mamata Banerjee.