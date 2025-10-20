Indian stock markets shall remain open on Monday, October 20, 2025, despite some states and investors celebrating Diwali Lakshmi Pujan today. The official holiday for key stock exchanges- BSE and National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) shall be observed on Tuesday, October 21. However, the shares market will open for the special Muhurat trading session.

It means that Monday, October 20 will be a regular trading session for the stock exchanges, while Diwali shall be celebrated on the exchanges a day later. Muhurat Trading will be held from 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, along with a 15 minute pre-open session from 1.30 pm to 1.45 pm and post close modification will be done until 2.55 pm on both exchanges.

The Indian stock market observes a regular trading session on Monday from 9.15 am to 3.30 pm. This will also include a 15-minute pre-opening session from 9 am to 9.15 am. All equity delivery orders placed on October 20 and 21 (during the Muhurat Trading window) shall be settled on October 23 as Wednesday, October 22 will also be a holiday for stock markets.

October 22 is also a market holiday on the account of Diwali Balipratipada. Then, the next stock market holiday will arrive on November 05 on the occasion of Prakash Gurpurb Shri Guru Nanak Dev. While the last stock market holiday of 2025 will be seen on December 25, 2025 for Christmas.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has also announced holidays October 21 and October 22 for Diwali Laxmi Puja and Diwali Balipratipada. While MCX will be closed completely throughout the day on October 21, the commodity exchange will open for the evening session on October 22. It will also conduct Muhurat trading on October 21, 2025.

Muhurat trading is one hour of special trading sessions when stock markets are open to celebrate the beginning of new Samvat. It is a tradition which has been celebrated by stock market investors since 1957. Muhurat Trading is a decade old ritual where investments are made to create generational wealth, inviting prosperity and good fortune to their portfolios.

All the investors, who have an active demat account, can trade during the Muhurat Trading. There is no limit for the size of order as an investor can buy a single stock also. An investor can choose the stock(s) as per their financial goals, and place the trade during the main trading session on October 21 between 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm.