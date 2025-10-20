Top stocks in news: RIL, HDFC Bank, YES Bank, UltraTech, RVNL, ICICI Bank, Ircon, RBL Bank

Indian benchmark saw another session of strong gains on Friday to hit new 52-week highs, driven by supportive domestic and global cues. BSE Sensex surged 484.53 points, or 0.58 per cent, to settle at 83,952.19, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 124.55 points, or 0.49 per cent, to close at 25,709.85. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, October 20, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Quarterly results today: Geojit Financial Services will announce its quarterly earnings for the period ended on September 30, 2025 later today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Tech Mahindra, Oberoi Realty, Rama Phosphates and Tips Music shall trade ex-dividend today.

Reliance Industries: The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate reported a 14.3 per cent YoY growth in net profit at Rs 22,092 crore, while revenue rose 9.9 per cent YoY to Rs 2.83 lakh crore for the September 2025 quarter. Ebitda increased 14.6 per cent YoY to Rs 50,367 and Ebitda margins jumped 80 bps to 17.8 per cent for the reported quarter.

HDFC Bank: The leading private lender reported 10.8 per cent YoY growth in net profit at Rs 18,641.3 crore, while net interest income rose 4.8 per cent YoY to Rs 31,551.5 crore for the July-September 2025 period. Provisions increased 29.6 per cent YoY to Rs 3,500.5 crore, while NPAs improved on both gross and net levels on a sequential basis.

Advertisement

UltraTech Cement: The cement major reported a strong 75.2 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,231.6 crore, while revenue soared 20.3 per cent YoY to Rs 19,606.9 crore for the three months ended on September 30, 2025. The Aditya Birla Group companies also announced Rs 10,255 crore for capacity expansion.

ICICI Bank: The private lender reported a 5.2 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 12,358.9 crore, while net interest income increased 7.4 per cent YoY to R 21,529.5 crore for the September 2025 quarter. Provisions dropped 26 per cent YoY to Rs 914.11 crore, while NPA dropped on both net and gross levels sequentially.

IndusInd Bank: The private lender clocked a net loss of Rs 444.8 crore, while its net interest income plunged 17.5 per cent YoY to Rs 4,409.4 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal. Provision zoomed 44 per cent YoY to Rs 2,622.4 crore, while asset quality improved as NPAs dropped sequentially.

Advertisement

YES Bank: The private lender reported a 18.3 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 654 crore, while net interest income jumped 4.6 per cent YoY to Rs 2,301 crore for the September 2025 quarter. Provisions soared 41 per cent YoY to Rs 419 crore. Asset quality remained stable as NPAs came in flat for the quarter.

RBL Bank: The company boards of Emirates NBD Bank (PJSC) and RBL Bank have approved entering into definitive agreements for ENBD to acquire a controlling stake in RBL Bank through a primary infusion of approximately $3 billion (Rs 26,850 crore). This marks the largest-ever foreign direct investment and equity fundraise in the Indian banking sector.

Federal Bank: The private lender's net profit dropped 9.6 per cent YoY to Rs 955.3 crore, while net interest income rose 5.4 per cent YoY to Rs 2,495.2 crore for the September 2025 quarter. Provisions surged 129.3 per cent YoY to Rs 363.1 crore, while NPAs dropped on a sequential basis.

Bank of India: The state-run lender's net profit increased 7.6 per cent YoY to Rs 2,554.6 crore, while net interest income fell 1.2 per cent YoY to Rs 5,913.8 crore for the September 2025 quarter. Provisions dropped 57.7 per cent YoY to Rs 441.2 crore, while NPAs also dropped sequentially.

Advertisement

L&T Technology Services: The IT solutions player reported 2.8 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 328.7 crore, while revenue increased 15.8 per cent YoY to Rs 2,979.5 crore for the three months ended on September 30, 2025. The company board also announced an interim dividend of Rs 18 per share.

Sobha: The real estate company's net profit zoomed 178 per cent YoY to Rs 72.5 crore, while revenue soared 1,407.6 crore for September 2025 quarter.

Marico: The FMCG player has completed the acquisition of the remaining 46.02 per cent equity stake in HW Wellness Solutions (True Elements), increasing its total holding from 53.98 per cent to 100 per cent. As a result, True Elements has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Tata Power Company: The Tata Group firm has temporarily suspended operations at its Mundra units until November 30. The company is actively undertaking the necessary measures and anticipates resumption of operations in due course.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-owned railway form has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) in a reverse auction conducted by South Central Railway for the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of OHE upgradation. The total contract value is Rs 144.4 crore.

Advertisement

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The pharmaceuticals firm has received final approval from the USFDA for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Triamcinolone Acetonide Injectable Suspension USP. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Kenalog-40 Injectable Suspension of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Ircon International: The railway owned company has received an order worth Rs 360.3 crore from Petronet LNG for civil, structural, and underground (UG) works, including piling (Part-A), for the PDHPP plant with ethane and propane storage and handling facilities at Dahej, Gujarat.

RPP Infra Projects: The infra player has received a Letter of Acceptance for a new work order involving civil works for the construction of an office-cum-training building and residential accommodation for officers and staff of the National Academy of Defence Financial Management (NADFM) in Pune. The contract value is Rs 125.92 crore.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: The renewable energy firm has been declared L1 for engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of a 363 MWp DC PV project in Rajasthan, and a 580 MWp DC PV project in Uttar Pradesh. It has also received a letter of intent for a 115 MWp project in South Africa, valued at $120 million. The total value of the three new orders is Rs 1,772 crore.