Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty flat ahead of RBI policy; Airtel, Adani Ports lead gainers

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 opened higher on Wednesday as buying in heavyweights such as Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports and Bharat Electronics offset selling in Sun Pharma and Eternal. The overall sentiment remained muted amid a lack of directional cues. All eyes were on the outcome RBI policy review later today.

At 9:33 am, the BSE Sensex was trading at 80,773.70, up 63.45 points, or 0.08 per cent. The 30-share index climbed 124 points earlier in the day. The NSE Nifty50 was up 1.50 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 24,651.05, after hitting a high of 24,671.40.

Among Sensex stocks, Bharti Airtel led the gainers with a 1.52 per cent rise to Rs 1,959. Adani Ports followed, rising 1.29 per cent. Other gainers included Bharat Electronics (up 1.16 per cent), Trent (up 1.12 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 0.75 per cent), and Larsen & Toubro (up 0.62 per cent).

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said President Trump’s rhetoric and actions will continue to weigh on markets in the near-term. India’s response to the rhetoric and actions, so far, has been subdued and, of late, strong and measured. India is unlikely to concede to the unjustifiable and unreasonable demands of the US administration.

“This means there will be short-term pains for the economy in terms of lower exports and a marginal hit to our GDP growth in FY26 with the GDP growth declining to around 6.2per cent from 6.5 per cent estimated earlier. Corporate earnings may also take a minor hit. This means short-term pains for the market, particularly since the high valuations provide room for correction. Investors can utilise dips to buy high quality stocks in large and midcap segments to profit for the long-term,” Vijayakumar said.

“Today’s monetary policy decision is unlikely to influence the market significantly. The overarching influence on the market will be Trump’s tantrums," Vijayakumar added.

Bharti Airtel stock is in focus on Wednesday after the telecom giant reported a 43 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profit at Rs 5,947.8 crore for the June 2025 quarter. The stock rose 1.52 per cent to Rs 1,959 in early trade.

Shares of National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) remained in focus as the company gears up for its market debut on Wednesday, August 6. The depository major raised Rs 4,011.60 crore through its initial public offering (IPO).

Domestic equity benchmarks ended lower on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex was down 308.47 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 80,710.25. The NSE Nifty50 declined 73.20 points, or 0.30 per cent, to settle at 24,649.55.