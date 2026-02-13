Stock market today: Gift Nifty down 134 points; key levels for Nifty, Sensex & Nifty Bank

Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to open on a negative note on Friday, tracking weakness in global markets and persistent selling pressure in the IT pack is expected to weigh on investor sentiment.

Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange traded 134 points, or 0.52 per cent, lower at 25,717, signalling a negative start for the equity market on Friday.

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Growing concerns about AI-led disruption, as well as fading optimism about near-term global rate cuts following strong U.S. jobs data, are likely to weigh on sentiment, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

“Nearly Rs 2.80 lakh crore in market capitalisation was erased in the previous session, signalling that traders preferred to lock in gains rather than chase valuations at elevated levels,” Ponmudi noted.

Asian equities were trading largely lower on Friday. South Korea’s Kospi edged up 0.29%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 1.10%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 also slipped 0.80% to 57,180.51.

Overnight, Wall Street closed lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.34% to end at 49,451.98. The S&P 500 slipped 1.57% to 6,832.76. The Nasdaq Composite plunged 2.03% pts to 22,597.15.

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Outlook

Ponmudi said that the 26,000 zone remains a strong overhead supply area, as evidenced by heavy call writing and repeated rejection. “Immediate support has shifted to 25,700,” he said

“Below this, the 25,650–25,550 zone becomes critical as it aligns with the 20-day and 100-day EMAs — making it an important structural cushion. As long as this broader support band holds, the overall trend remains mildly constructive despite short-term weakness,” Ponmudi said.

“Momentum indicators are signalling caution. RSI has cooled, and upside strength is fading. A decisive breakdown below 25,700 may extend the decline towards 25,600 or lower levels. On the upside, only a sustained move above 25,900–26,000 can revive bullish momentum, potentially pushing the index towards 26,100–26,300,” Ponmudi said.

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On Bank Nifty, he observed that the index continues to show relative outperformance and is holding firmly above the 60,500 support base. "A decisive close above 60,850 will confirm bullish continuation and could open upside potential towards 61,500 and possibly record territory," he said. However, Ponmudi warned that a breakdown below the 60,000–59,800 support band could trigger fresh profit booking.

“Overall, Bank Nifty retains a range-bound structure with a positive bias and relative strength compared to the broader index,” Ponmudi added.

Previous session

In the previous session on Thursday, the Sensex slumped 558.72 points, or 0.66 per cent, to settle at 83,674.92, while the Nifty declined 146.65 points, or 0.57 per cent, to close at 25,807.20.

