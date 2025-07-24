Stock Market today: Gift Nifty up 22 pts; key levels to watch for Nifty, Sensex & Nifty Bank

India's stock benchmarks are likely to open marginally higher on Thursday, lifted by robust earnings from Infosys and optimism over a potential free-trade agreement with Britain. Trade deals between Japan and the US shall also support the sentiments at the bourses. However, weekly expiry of F&O contracts may add to some volatility for the traders.

Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange traded 21.70 points, or 0.09 per cent, down at 25,274.50, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market on Thursday. Shares in Asia rallied as optimism over earnings and trade supported demand for higher yielding assets. Nikkei soared another 2 per cent, while KOSPI and Hang Seng were up half a per cent each.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched record high closes on Wednesday, lifted by Nvidia and GE Vernova. The Nasdaq gained 0.61 per cent to 21,020.02 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.14 per cent to 45,010.29 points. The S&P 500 climbed 0.78 per cent to end the session at 6,358.91 points.

Trade negotiations aside, markets will also be focused on a rate decision from the European Central Bank later in the day. The dollar index was last little changed at 97.21. Rate sensitive Bitcoin was holding firm at $119,000. Spot gold was traded at $3,390.84 per ounce, up 0.1 per cent.

Oil prices rose on Thursday, buoyed by optimism over US trade negotiations that would ease pressure on the global economy and a sharper-than-expected decline in US crude inventories. Brent crude futures gained 24 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $68.75 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 25 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $65.50 per barrel.

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs turned net sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 4,209.11 crore on Wednesday. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 4,358.52 crore on a net-net basis.