Stock Market Updates: Sensex up 50 points, Nifty holds 15,800; HDFC Life in focus

Indian benchmark indices opened flat amid mixed global cues. At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 32 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 52,767.59, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 11.25 points or 0.07 per cent to 15,825.95.

Asian Paints and L&T were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, advancing over 1 per cent, followed by Reliance, NTPC, TCS, HCL Tech and Power Grid.

On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank were among the losers.

On Monday, Benchmark indices closed lower amid negative trend in global markets. Sensex ended 189.45 points lower at 52,735 and Nifty settled 45.65 points down at 15,814. Earlier, Sensex touched lifetime high of 53,126 and Nifty touched a lifetime peak of 15,915.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net sellers as they sold shares worth Rs 1,658.72 crore on June 28, as per provisional data available on the NSE.