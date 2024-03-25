scorecardresearch
Business Today
Stock markets holiday: BSE, NSE closed for Holi, only three trading sessions this week

The Indian stock exchanges are closed on Monday, March 25, for Holi.  This week markets will only have three trading sessions as exchanges will also be closed on Friday, March 29 for Good Friday also.

Currency, debt and equity markets are also shut. They will resume on Tuesday, March 26.

Days when markets will be closed in April
Markets will be closed on April 11 for Eid-Ul-Fitr and April 17 for Ram Navami. Two more holidays for April, Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14) and Mahavir Jayanti (April 21) are scheduled to fall on weekends (Sunday).


The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.39% higher at 22,096.75 on Friday, while BSE Sensex added 0.26% to close at 72,831.94.  Rupee hit an all-time low of 83.43 per US dollar on Friday, pressured by a drop in the offshore Chinese yuan and strong local dollar demand. It also ended at a record closing low of 83.4250.

The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at Rs 100.58, with the yield up 4 bps at 7.0927%, as states surprised the market with plans of another record debt sale in the holiday-truncated last week of the financial year.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 25, 2024, 7:49 AM IST
