Stocks in news: YES Bank, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, HDIL and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments.

Telecom Stocks: Shares of telcos such as Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices will be under investors' radar after FM Sitharaman told reporters on Tuesday that the Finance ministry would wait to take a view on the AGR issue after hearing from the DoT.

YES Bank: Shares of the private lender will be under investors' radar as the lender has put off its October-December quarter earnings till March 14, 2020, in a move to evaluate interest from investors for raising capital.

Tata Global Beverages: The company told BSE and NSE that it has sold 7,05,522 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of Tata Chemicals Limited (TCL) constituting 0.28% of the issued and paid-up share capital of TCL to Tata Sons Private Limited as a market transaction.

Tata Power: The company said that its wholly owned subsidiary Tata Power Solar has now expanded its rooftop solar services to 70 cities across the country.

Balkrishna Industries: Company informed BSE that there has been decrease in the shareholding of HDFC Mutual Fund by 2.07% as of February 17,2020. The aggregate holding of HDFC Mutual Fund stands at 5.99% of the paid up equity share capital of comprising 193,317,190 equity shares.

IDFC First Bank: Company informed BSE that CRISIL has assigned CRISIL AA-Stable Rating in respect of lender's Basel III Tier 2 Bonds of Rs 2,000 crore and reaffirmed existing ratings (CRISIL A1) in respect of lender's certificate of deposits programme (CD Programme).

Housing Development and Infrastructure: Company clarified to the exchanges over a news article quoting, 'Director of HDIL's subsidiary arrested in Rs 1,000 crore redevelopment fraud case', that the article is with regard to arrest of Pravin Raut erstwhile Director of Guruashish Constructions Pvt Ltd (GCPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of HDIL. Pravin Raut was Director of the GCPL till 18 November, 2013.

Q3 Earnings Today: NIIT, MAS Financial Services, Lumax Auto Technologies, JSG Leasing and Indosolar are among the listed companies that will release earnings for October-December quarter today.