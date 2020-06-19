Stocks in news: RIL, Cipla, Bajaj Consumer, Whirlpool, PNB, LIC Housing, Oil India, Cadila and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors will also be taking cues from the latest released March quarter earnings. Meanwhile Punjab National Bank, Bajaj Electricals, LIC Housing Finance, Oil India, Cadila Healthcare, Camlin Fine Sciences, Century Plyboards among others will be reporting their quarterly results today.

-On Thursday, Sensex ended 700 points to 34,208 and Nifty rose 210 points to 10,091.

-Rupee ended weaker at 76.14 per US dollar on Thursday, as compared to the earlier closing of 76.15 per US currency.

-On a net basis, FIIs bought Rs 366 crore, while DIIs also bought Rs 1,131 crore worth in equities on Thursday

Lumax Industries Q4: The company reported net profit at Rs 16.35 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 14.25 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income came at Rs 387.3 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 432.65 crore in a year-ago period.

IRB Infrastructure: The company reported net profit at Rs 154.3 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 208 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income came at Rs 1,584.5 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1,948.3 crore in a year-ago period.

Bajaj Consumer Care Q4: The company reported net profit at Rs 23.3 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 59.83 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income came at Rs 178.8 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 247.4 crore in a year-ago period.

MOIL Q4: The company reported net profit at Rs 13.47 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 139.6 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income came at Rs 248.65 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 436.6 crore in a year-ago period.

Thermax Q4: The company reported net profit at Rs 39 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 126.9 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income came at Rs 1,323 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 2,074 crore in a year-ago period.

Magma Fincorp Q4: The company reported net loss at Rs 35.5 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 85.3 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income came at Rs 610.3 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 620 crore in a year-ago period.

City Union Bank Q4: The company reported net loss at Rs 95.3 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 175.1 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's NII came at Rs 419.5 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 420.60 crore in a year-ago period.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Q4: The company reported net profit at Rs 61.85 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 97.91 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income came at Rs 1,863 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1,986 crore in a year-ago period.

Capacite Infraprojects Q4: The company reported net profit at Rs 4.04 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 26.83 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income came at Rs 307.2 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 497.6 crore in a year-ago period.

Whirlpool of India Q4: The company reported net profit at Rs 87.41 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 104.10 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income came at Rs 1,353.62 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1,355.15 crore in a year-ago period.

Amrutanjan Health Care Q4: The company reported net profit at Rs 7.89 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 14.27 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income came at Rs 59.32 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 85.96 crore in a year-ago period.

Reliance Industries: Company announced that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund will invest Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms.

Tata Motors: Company said Moody's has downgraded its rating and changed outlook to negative.

Cipla: Company said it has expanded partnership with Roche Pharma India to further improve access to key oncology medicines..

Earnings today: Punjab National Bank, Bajaj Electricals, LIC Housing Finance, Oil India, Cadila Healthcare, Camlin Fine Sciences, Century Plyboards, Confidence Petroleum India, Anuh Pharma, Astron Paper, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Entertainment Network India, Greenlam Industries, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Novartis India among others will announce their Q4 results today