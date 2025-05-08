Stocks in focus today: KFin Tech, RPower, OFSS, L&T, Titan, Asian Paints, Delhivery, ZEEL

A host of largecap companies including Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Asian Paints and Titan Company will be announcing their quarterly results on Thursday. Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) would be in focus as the stock turns ex-dividend today. Delhivery shares will be in news after the company received a Rs 49.19 crore GST notice. An existing investor may sell 6 per cent stake in Kfin Technologies via block deal today. Reliance Power's preferential issue, Coal India earnings reaction & more:

Q4 results: Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Asian Paints, Titan Company, Bharat Forge, Canara Bank, Britannia Industries, Kalyan Jewellers, Escorts, ZEE Entertainment (ZEEL) and DB Corp are among companies that are scheduled to report their March quarter results today.

Kfin Technologies: General Atlantic PE likely to sell nearly 6 per cent of total shares outstanding in Kfin Technologies through block deals, as per a report by CNBC TV18. As per the report, the sale is expected to be executed at a discount of 5-8 per cent over Wednesday's closing price.

Reliance Power: Reliance Power raised Rs 348.15 crore by issuing 9.55 crore preferential shares to promoter Reliance Infrastructure and 1 crore shares to Basera Home Finance Private Limited.

PNB: State-owned lender reported a 51.7 per cent YoY growth in net profit for the March 2025 quarter. Net Profit for Q4’FY25 rose to Rs 4,567 crore against Rs 3,010 Crore in Q4FY’24. The PNB board also approved fund raise of up to Rs 8,000 crore via issuance of Basel III compliant bonds.

Route Mobile: The company reported a profit after tax, adjusted for exceptional items, at Rs 85.01 crore in Q4FY25 against Rs 93.36 crore in Q4FY24. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 1,175.00 crore against Rs 1,017.03 crore YoY.

Corporate actions: Oracle Financial Services Software and Gravita India will turn ex-dividend today. The Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Company Ltd stock will split from face value of Rs 10 each into 10 shares with face value of Re 1 each. Trans India House Impex will trn ex-date for rights issue today.

Coal India: The PSU reported a 12 per cent year-on-year in net profit at Rs 9,592.53 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 8,530.39 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations fell 1.02 per cent to Rs 37,824.54 crore from Rs 38,213.48 crore YoY.

Delhivery: The company has received a show cause notice due to tax rate interpretation issue on services provided under CGST Act, 2017 and IGST Act, 2017, for an amount of Rs 49,19,76,037, applicable interest & penalty thereon. Delhivery intends to contest the notice before appropriate authorities.

Symphony: The company reported a 63 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 79 crore for Q4 against Rs 48 crore YoY. Revenue grew 48 per cent to Rs 488 crore from Rs 322 crore YoY. The company board recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per share.

CarTrade Tech: This company logged a 86 per cent YoY surge in profit at Rs 41.80 crore for the March quarter. Sales were up 17 per cent YoY at Rs 169 crore for the same period.

Shyam Metalics: Shyam Metalics' stainless steel sales rose 4 per cent YoY, 8 per cent month-on-month to 7,149 tonnes in April. The average price realisation stood at Rs 1.35 lakh per tonne, up 6 per cent MoM and 7 epr cent YoY.

Star Housing Finance: For the March quarter, the company recorded total revenue of Rs. 27.89 crore and PAT of Rs. 2.93 crore, compared to Q4 FY24 revenue of Rs 19.34 crore and PAT of Rs 2.74 crore.

