Stocks in focus today: YES Bank, RIL, Welspun Corp, J&K Bank, Ola Electric, BPCL, REC, Ramky Infra

A dozen of stocks will be in focus today as the stock market resume trading after the Christmas holiday. Reliance Industries shares would be in focus on rating update, Gland Pharma on inspection outcome, J&K Bank on MD & CEO appointment and BPCL on emerging as lowest bidder for NTPC's solar PV power project.

YES Bank Ltd: The private lender has received Rs 161 crore from a single trust in the Security Receipts Portfolio. As the net amount is more than the materiality threshold as prescribed under the amended Listing Regulations, the said event, was disclosed under Regulation 30 of Listing Regulation, the bank told stock exchanges.

Welspun Corp Ltd: The stock is in focus as an associate company EPIC announced multi contracts sign off with Saudi Real Estate Infrastructure Company (Binyah) and AI Rashid Trading and Contracting Company with value exceeding Rs 130 crore for manufacturing, supply of steel pipes and coating. The duration of the contract is seven months. The financial impact of the contract will be reflected in Q1 and Q2 of financial year 2025-2026, Welspun Corp said in a stock exchange filing.

Reliance Industries Ltd: India Ratings and Research Private Limited, vide its press release dated December 24, 2024, has reaffirmed the credit rating of ‘IND AAA with a Stable Outlook/IND A1+’ and ‘IND A1+’ issued by it for the bank loan facilities and the Commercial Paper, respectively, of the company.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd: The company has incorporated of a wholly owned subsidiary Metropolis Clinical Pathology Private Limited for undertaking and providing all kinds of diagnostic services.

J&K Bank: The government of Jammu and Kashmir has appointed Amitava Chatterjee the second MD & CEO of Jammu and Kashmir Bank. Chatterjee is presently Deputy Managing Director at SBI and has also served as MD & CEO of SBICAPS. Baldev Prakash will cease to be the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank on December 29, 2024 after the expiry of his term.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd: Ola Electric, India’s largest pure-play EV company, said it has expanded its network to 4,000 stores nationwide, registering a four-fold increase from the existing network.

Gland Pharma Ltd: The French regulator ASNM conducted a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection of Cenexi’s Fontenay Manufacturing Facility (material subsidiary of Gland Pharma Limited) between December 9 and December 19. The said inspection was concluded, and the Facility received an official notification on December 24, 2024, citing 10 (TEN) observations.

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd: The company post market hours of Tuesday said it has received a letter of acceptance from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board for manning, operation, and maintenance of STPs and its connecting interception and diversion under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board jurisdiction. The Rs 215.1-crore project is to be executed for a period of five years.

BPCL: The oil marketing company has emerged as the lowest bidder for 150 MW ISTS-connected Solar PV power project of NTPC. The estimated capital outlay of the project is at Rs 756.45 crore.

REC Ltd: Subsidiary REC Power Development and Consultancy has incorporated a wholly-owned arm Rajgarh III Power Transmission. The company has been incorporated for Transmission System for Evacuation of Power from RE Projects in Rajgarh (1500 MW) SEZ in Madhya Pradesh-Phase III.

Bharat Forge Ltd: Bharat Forge is in news as the company disclosed its plans to invest Euro 39 million (Rs 345 crore) in its wholly-owned subsidiary Bharat Forge Global Holding GmbH (BFGH).

Nalco: The company has signed a mining lease deed for amalgmated Utkal-D and Utkal E-Coal block to enhance coal production capacity to 4 MTPA. The lease deed is valid up to April 21, 2051.

Amber Enterprises: Amid a report suggesting Amber was looking to demerge its electronics division, the company said it has several subsidiaries, and it evaluates various strategic opportunities from time to time for their growth and expansion in the ordinary course of business including but not limited to various fund-raising activities.

Panacea Biotec: The company said it has bagged a letter of award from UNICEF for supplying of 115 million doses of its bivalent oral polio vaccine (bOPV) worth $14.95 million or Rs 127 crore in FY25.