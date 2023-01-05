Stocks in news: Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and more

Benchmark indices crashed on Wednesday, snapping a two-day winning run. Sensex fell 637 points or 1.04 per cent to 60,657and Nifty was down 190 points or 1.04 per cent at 18,043. Investors fret over the rising Covid-19 cases in China and the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hiking path. Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Wipro, Power Grid, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.32%.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Adani Ports and SEZ: The company handled 25.1 million tonne cargo in December, witnessing a growth of 8% YoY. For the 9 months ended December, the Adani Group firm saw 8% on year growth in cargo volumes to 253 million tonne.

Bajaj Finance: The NBFC major has booked 7.8 million new loans in the December quarter compared with 7.4 million a year ago, according to provisional figures. The new loans booked in Q3 were the highest-ever for the company. The company's liquidity position remains strong, with the consolidated net liquidity surplus at Rs 12,750 crore at the end of the last quarter.

Bharti Airtel: The company will allot 8.35 million shares on conversion of dollar-denominated bonds due in 2025. The bonds can be converted into fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 5 each by February 7, 2025.

Marico: The FMCG major expects to post low single-digit YoY growth in the consolidated revenue for the December quarter. It expects gross and operating margins to improve both YoY and sequentially, but operating profit could see a moderate growth.

Tata Motors: The automaker's production in the December quarter rose 12% YoY to 2,21,416 units due to strong domestic demand.

AU Small Finance Bank: The lender's gross advances climbed 7% sequentially to Rs 56,335 crore as of December 31, according to the provisional data. The total deposits at Rs 61,101 crore rose 5% sequentially.

RBL Bank: The bank's gross advances climbed 14% YoY to Rs 68,371 crore as on December 31, according to provisional data. The advances rose 6%. Retail loans rose 12% on year and 7.0% sequentially, while wholesale loans increased by 17% on year and 5% sequentially.

SJVN: The company will invest Rs 2,615 crore in a hydroelectric project in Himachal Pradesh. On completion of the project, the company will earn 16.50% return on the equity infusion. The investment will be 70% debt and 30% equity.

M&M Financial: The Reserve Bank of India has lifted the restrictions on the NBFC major for carrying out loan recovery or repossession activities through outsourcing arrangements with third parties.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company’s board has approved sub-division of one equity share with face value of Rs 10 into 10 equity shares with face value Rs 1.

NTPC: The company's subsidiary NTPC Green Energy has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to develop renewable energy-based power projects. Under the MoU, NTPC Green Energy will supply 400 MW of renewable power to HPCL's refineries and other business units.

RHI Magnesita: The company’s board meeting will be held to issue and allot 2,70,00,000 equity shares on a preferential basis to DBRL.

KP Energy: The company’s board will consider a stock split today.

Achyut Healthcare: The company’s board will consider issue of preferential shares.