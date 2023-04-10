Stocks in news: Adani Wilmar, Nazara Technologies, Adani Total Gas, Titan and more

The domestic equity market ended higher for the fifth straight session on Thursday. After a weak opening, headline peers took a U-turn and returned to positive territory as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did not increase interest rates. Sensex added 143.66 points, or 0.24 per cent, to settle at 59,832.97, while NSE's Nifty50 added 42 points, or 0.24 per cent, to end just a point below 17,600. Broader markets outperformed the headline peers as BSE midcap and smallcap indices added a per cent, each. India VIX dropped about 5 per cent to 11.80-level.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

PNC Infratech

The company has received a letter of acceptance from Haryana Rail lnfrastructure Development Corporation for a project worth Rs 771 crore.

Sobha

The company has logged its best ever sales quarter with a value of Rs 1,463 crore and saleable area of 1.48 mn sft.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors global wholesales in the fourth quarter, including Jaguar Land Rover, stood at 3,61,361 units, higher by 8%, as compared to the same period last year.

Jindal Steel and Power

Jindal Steel and Power said its promoter group companies, part of the Naveen Jindal Group, have fully repaid the loan against shares.

IIFL Finance

Fairfax-backed IIFL Finance has secured $100 million in long-term funding, jointly, from Export Development Canada (EDC) and Deutsche Bank.

Adani Wilmar

A strong 14% year-on-year (YoY) growth in volumes enabled Adani Wilmar Ltd’s turnover past Rs 55,000 crore in FY23.

Titan

Titan Company clocked a healthy double-digit growth across its key businesses, reporting a revenue growth of 25% year-on-year for the March quarter. The growth led by strong performance in watches & wearables and emerging business segments.

Rail Vikas Nigam

Rail Vikas Nigam said it is a lead partner in consortium with Siemens India with 60% share and RVNL as consortium partner with 40% share.

Adani Total Gas

Adani Total Gas has decreased the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 8.13 per kg and that of piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 5.06 per standard cubic metre (scm).

LTI Mindtree

The company's board meeting is scheduled on April 27 to recommend a final dividend on the equity shares of the company for the financial year ended March 2023.

Godrej Consumer Products

Godrej Consumer Products announced that it would invest Rs 100 crore in early spring, a new Rs 300 crore early-stage consumer fund being set up by Spring Marketing Capital.

Nazara Technologies

Online gaming firm Nazara Technologies has completed the acquisition of 73.27% of Pro Football Network by way of primary infusion in preferred stocks and secondary purchase of common stock from its existing shareholders.

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 6.77 crore on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services for non-compliance with the directions on fair practices relating to disclosure of annualised rate of interest charged on loans to the borrowers

