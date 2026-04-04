A mix of dividends, bonus issues, right issues, and even an amalgamation is on the list, as eight listed companies are scheduled to turn ex-date for major corporate actions next week, starting from Monday, April 6.

April 6, 2026, kicking off the week on Monday, two stocks would be in focus:

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Sanghi Industries Ltd: The company would turn ex-date for its amalgamation. According to an exchange filing, the company has set April 6 as the record date to determine the shareholders whose existing equity shares would stand cancelled. These eligible investors would then be issued new equity shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd, the transferee company, in accordance with the scheme's predetermined swap ratio.

Unifinz Capital India Ltd: The company will trade ex-date for an interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per share. The record date is also fixed for April 6.

Tuesday, April 7

Avax Apparels and Ornaments Ltd: The apparel player would trade ex-date for a 3:1 bonus issue. The record date to determine shareholder eligibility for this bonus allocation is set for April 7.

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Wednesday, April 8

Wednesday brings action from Varun Beverages Ltd and Gravity India Ltd.

Varun Beverages: The beverage major has fixed April 8 as the record date for a final dividend of Re 0.50 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2. According to an exchange filing, this payout is for the financial year ended December 31, 2025. The stock would turn ex-date on the same day. The final dividend is scheduled to be paid on and from Friday, April 10, 2026.

Gravity India Ltd: The company would turn ex-date for a rights issue of equity shares, with the record date aligned for April 8.

Friday, April 10

The week wraps up on Friday with three companies turning ex-date.

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Jash Engineering Ltd: The stock would trade ex-date for an interim dividend of Rs 0.60 per equity share. An exchange filing said that the board declared this interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26, with the record date for determining eligible shareholders set for April 10.

Puretrop Fruits Ltd: The company is set to turn ex-date for a buyback of its shares, fixing April 10 as the record date, while R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems Ltd will trade ex-date for a 5:7 bonus issue. The record date is locked in for April 10.

