Jeffrey Epstein pitched himself as Trump White House insider to Anil Ambani: Documents

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein presented himself as an insider with access to the White House during the early months of the Donald Trump administration while communicating with Indian businessman Anil Ambani, according to newly revealed documents from the Epstein files.

The records indicate that Epstein portrayed himself as someone who could provide insights into US policy and connect influential business leaders with key figures close to the Trump administration. In conversations with Ambani beginning in 2017, Epstein suggested he had strong links to people around the president and could help facilitate introductions in Washington.

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Epstein reportedly offered to introduce Ambani to individuals considered close to the White House, including former Trump strategist Steve Bannon and businessman Thomas J. Barrack Jr., who chaired Trump’s 2017 inaugural committee. These discussions came as Ambani appeared interested in understanding the direction of US national security and economic policy under the new administration.

Messages exchanged between the two men suggest that they discussed geopolitics, potential business opportunities and access to American political circles. The communications are part of a larger trove of documents released as part of investigations into Epstein’s network of global contacts among political and business elites.

Earlier reports based on the same files also indicated that Ambani and Epstein remained in contact from 2017 to 2019, exchanging emails and messages about US-India relations and possible meetings with senior officials linked to the Trump administration.

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Epstein, a financier with extensive ties to powerful figures around the world, was arrested in 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking involving minors. He died later that year in a New York jail while awaiting trial. The continuing release of documents related to his activities has repeatedly brought new attention to his connections with prominent political leaders, business figures and celebrities worldwide.