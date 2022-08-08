Stocks in news: Bharti Airtel, SBI, Adani Ports, Tata Motors and more

The Indian market ended higher on Friday after a day of losses led by gains in IT and banking stocks. Sensex rose 89 points to 58,387 and Nifty gained 7 points to 17,389. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 16 ended in the green.

UltraTech Cements, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and PowerGrid Bank were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.31 per cent.

M&M, Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.06 per cent.

Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Earnings Today: Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Power Grid, Samvardhana Motherson International, Delhivery, Indian Hotels Company, UNO Minda, Vedant Fashions, Torrent Power, Whirlpool of India and National Aluminum are among the major firms that will announce their earnings for the quarter ended June 2022.

SBI: The country's largest lender posted a 7 per cent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 6,068 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year due to fall in income. The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 6,504 crore in the April-June quarter of 2021-22.

M&M: The firm posted a 67 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 1,430 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, 2022. The company had posted a profit of Rs 857 crore in the year-ago period.On sequential basis, M&M net profit rose 10.7 per cent from Rs 1,292 crore in the previous quarter (Q4FY22).

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: The oil marketing firm reported its highest ever quarterly net loss of Rs 10,196.94 crore in Q1 as a freeze on petrol and diesel price revision wiped away record refining margins. A standalone net loss of Rs 10,196.94 crore in Q1 compares with a net profit of Rs 1,795 crore in the same period a year ago.

Tata Motors: The firm will buy Ford Motor's manufacturing plant in Gujarat for Rs 726 crore ($91.5 million). The agreement between the Indian automaker's subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEML) and Ford India Pvt Ltd (FIPL) covers land, assets and all eligible employees.

One97 Communications: The digital financial services firm which operates under the Paytm brand said its consolidated loss widened to Rs 644.4 crore in the first quarter ended June 30. The company had recorded a net loss of Rs 380.2 crore a year ago.

FSN E-commerce: The omnichannel, which operates under Nykaa brand, reported a 42 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5 crore in the April-June quarter of FY23 against a net profit of Rs 3.52 crore in the same period a year ago.

Raymond: The textile major posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 81.93 crore for the first quarter ended June against a net loss of Rs 157.10 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.

Godrej Properties: The real estate firm plans to add new housing projects worth about Rs 15,000 crore this fiscal year by purchasing land outright and by forming joint ventures with landowners.