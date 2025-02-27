Stocks in news: Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy’s, BEL, UltraTech, Adani Green, Tata Power & SpiceJet

Ahead of Wednesday's holiday, Indian benchmark indices settled on a mixed note on Tuesday due to muted global cues and key economic data later this week amid the dull sentiments over valuations and tariff concerns. BSE Sensex gained 147.71 points, or 0.20 per cent, to end at 74,602.12. However, NSE's Nifty50 shed merely 5.80 points, or 0.03 per cent, to settle at 22,547.55. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, February 27, 2025:

Quarterly results today: Companies including Schaeffler India, Sanofi India and KSB shall announce their quarterly earnings for the three-months ended on December 31, 2024 today.



SpiceJet: The airline operator returned to black in the December 2024 quarter as the company announced a net profit of Rs 20.4 crore, against a net loss of Rs 298.6 crore in the year ago period. However, its revenue took a hit and dropped 35 per cent on a yearly comparison to Rs 1,237 crore.



Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator and the TATA Group are in bilateral discussions to explore a potential transaction to combine TATA Group’s direct-to-home (DTH) business housed under Tata Play, with Bharti Telemedia, a subsidiary of Airtel, in a structure acceptable to all parties.



Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The drug major's company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA for its API manufacturing facility (CTO-2) in Bollaram, Hyderabad. The USFDA has classified the inspection as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) and concluded that the inspection is closed, which was conducted from November 13 to November 19, 2024.



UltraTech Cement: The cement major's board has declared the Scheme of Arrangement with Kesoram Industries to be effective from March 1, 2025. It will issue 1 share of Rs 10 each for every 52 shares held by equity shareholders of Kesoram Industries. It will be setting up a wires and cables plant near Bharuch in Gujarat with a capital expenditure of Rs 1,800 crore over the next two years.



Bharat Electronics: The PSU player's board will meet on March 5 to consider the declaration of an interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25.



Wipro: The technology services and consulting company will be committing $200 million to its venture arm, Wipro Ventures, in its latest round of funding. This is the fourth round of funding raised by Wipro Ventures since its inception 10 years ago and is aimed at accelerating the company’s investments in early- to mid-stage startups.



Adani Green Energy: The Adani Group company's subsidiary, Adani Saur Urja (LA), has received a letter of award (LoA) from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) for the procurement of 1,250 MW energy storage capacity from pumped hydro storage projects. The capacity is secured through the e-Reverse Auction conducted by UPPCL.



Varun Beverages: The PepsiCo bottler has extended the acquisition of SBC Beverages Ghana, up to March 31, from the previously intimated February 28. The company signed a Share Purchase Agreement on November 12, 2024, with Ghana Bottling Company to acquire 100 per cent of the shares in SBC Beverages Ghana for Rs 127.1 crore.



Tata Power Company: The Tata Group company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Assam Government to tie up and support up to 5,000 MW of renewable and clean energy projects comprising solar, wind, hydro, and energy storage, with an investment of Rs 30,000 crore over the next 5 years.



Coforge: The IT solutions company's board will be meeting on March 4 to consider an alteration in the share capital of the company by subdividing or splitting the existing equity shares.



Waaree Energies: The recently listed renewable energy firm has received an order for the supply of solar modules for 410 MWp from ABREL EPC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Renewables.



KPI Green Energy: The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Renewable Energy Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh, for setting up various solar, wind, hybrid, BESS, and biomass-based projects in Madhya Pradesh.



Emcure Pharmaceuticals: The USFDA had conducted a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection of the company’s API manufacturing facility at Pune, Maharashtra, during February 19 to February 25. The company received two observations in Form 483 after the inspection.



GR Infraprojects: The Government of Assam has initiated the development of a ropeway project and entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GR Infraprojects for the development of a ropeway from Sonaram field to Bhubaneshwari temple, Kamakhya, in Guwahati. The proposed investment in the project is Rs 270 crore.



Mastek: The digital engineering and cloud transformation company has secured multiple contracts worth $85 million from a UK public service department, spread over a period of 2 years.



Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: The lender's director board has approved raising funds up to Rs 750 crore via Qualified Institutions Placements (QIP), preferential issue, private placements, or other modes.



Caplin Point Laboratories: The pharma company's subsidiary, Caplin Steriles, has received final approval from the USFDA for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Brimonidine Tartrate and Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Solution (eye drops). It is a generic therapeutic equivalent version of the reference listed drug (RLD) Combigan, by AbbVie Inc.



Greenpanel Industries: The laminates player has commissioned its MDF plant in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, with an installed capacity of 2,31,000 CBM per annum.



Senores Pharmaceuticals: The recently listed drugmaker company has commenced manufacturing activities at its greenfield Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient plant in Mehsana, Gujarat.



Geojit Financial Services: The broking services player plans to execute a Business Transfer Agreement with Geojit Investments on March 21 for the transfer of the securities broking business (including clearing and settlement), margin financing business, depository participant services, and business research analyst business.



Vakrangee: The financial services company has announced a strategic corporate agency tie-up with Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company to expand the reach of health insurance solutions across the Vakrangee Kendra network, particularly in underserved and remote regions.



Cupid: The healthcare company has received a purchase order from the Medical Stores Department, Tanzania, for the supply of male condoms worth Rs 42 crore.



Mahindra EPC Irrigation: The industrial products company has received contracts worth Rs 11.79 crore for the supply of micro-irrigation systems from the Community Micro Irrigation Project.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Steel City Securities shall trade ex-dividend today, while rights issue of Shri Nivas Leasing and Finance shall open today.