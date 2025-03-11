Stocks in news: IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Zinc, IIFL Finance, BEL, NTPC and more 

Stocks to watch on March 11: Benchmark indices ended in the red on Monday. The sell-off was intense in auto and energy, sectors. Nifty closed at 22,460.30, down by 92.20 points, and Sensex ended at 74,038.24, losing 294.34 points.

Here's a look at stocks in news today.

IndusInd Bank

Mumbai-based private sector lender said that during an internal review of its derivative portfolio, the bank noted some discrepancies in these account balances. Bank's detailed internal review has estimated an adverse impact of approximately 2.35% of bank’s net worth as of December 2024.

MSTC

Government-owned e-commerce service provider said it has been given a work order from Coal India Limited (CIL) to serve as the e-auction service provider for coal and coal products. The contract, awarded for two years, will facilitate the digital auction of coal from CIL and its subsidiaries.

NTPC

The State-owned power giant and its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) have inked multiple agreements with the government of Chhattisgarh, committing an investment of Rs 96,000 crore to develop nuclear, pumped hydro, and renewable energy projects in the state.

Hitachi Energy

Hitachi Energy India launched a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) with a floor price of Rs 12,112.50 per share.

Indoco Remedies

The firm said its clinical research win AnaCipher, based in Hyderabad, has been inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The inspection, conducted from March 3 to March 7, 2025, was carried out by investigators from USFDA's Bioresearch Monitoring Program (BIMO) and the Office of Study Integrity & Surveillance (OSIS).

HEG

HEG has inked agreements to invest up to Rs 500 crore in Bhilwara Energy, supporting its energy transition platform.

NLC India

The state-owned company has received in-principle approval from its board of directors to raise external commercial borrowings (ECB) equivalent to $200 million in Japanese Yen, with an additional green shoe option.

Syngene International

The contract research and manufacturing services firm announced the acquisition of its first biologics site in the USA – fitted with multiple monoclonal antibody (mAbs) manufacturing lines. The state-of-the-art biologics facility, acquired by Syngene USA Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Syngene, from Emergent Manufacturing Operations Baltimore, LLC (a subsidiary of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.) will expand Syngene’s growing global biologics footprint to better serve its customers.

IIFL Finance

The board of IIFL Finance will consider NCD issuance up to Rs 10,000 crore on March 13.

Aditya Birla Capital

The firm said it has invested Rs 300 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aditya Birla Housing Finance Ltd (ABHFL), through a rights issue. The investment aims to support ABHFL’s growth and improve its leverage ratio. Despite the capital infusion, ABCL's shareholding in ABHFL remains unchanged at 100%. The allotment of equity shares was completed on March 10, 2025.

Hindustan Zinc

The Vedanta Group firm said it has cleared the issuance of unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) amounting up to Rs 500 crore through private placement. The NCDs will be issued in three separately transferable and redeemable principal parts (STRPPs): Rs 100 crore under STRPP 1, Rs 100 crore under STRPP 2, and Rs 300 crore under STRPP 3.

IRFC

The board of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) will meet on March 17 to consider a second interim dividend for FY24-25.

Bharat Electronics

The Navratna defence PSU has won Rs 843 crore worth of fresh orders, adding to its growing order book for FY25, the company disclosed. This brings its total orders received in the current financial year to Rs 14,567 crore.

Ashoka Buildcon

The construction and engineering company said it has secured a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co Limited (MSETCL) for a turnkey project valued at Rs 311.92 crore. The contract involves the establishment of a 400/220 KV substation at Nandgaon Peth in the Amravati district, along with associated transmission lines under the Amravati Zone. The scope of work includes supply, erection, testing, commissioning, etc., and civil construction.