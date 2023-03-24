Stocks in news: ITC, Vedanta, Campus Activewear, Maruti Suzuki and more

Benchmark indices settled in red on Thursday after a two-day recovery amid negative global cues. Selling pressure was seen in the blue-chip counters. Sensex dropped more than 289.31 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 57,925.28 and Nifty50 shed 75 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 17,076.90 for the day. Broader markets dropped in tandem with the headline peers as BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended in the red. Fear gauge India VIX fell more than 2 per cent to 14.49-level.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Campus Activewear

American alternative asset management firm TPG Global plans to sell its entire 7.6% stake through block deals today. TPG will sell 2,32,07,692 shares of the company and has set the floor price at Rs 345 a share. This is at a discount of nearly 7% to the current market price.

Vedanta

The board of directors will meet on March 28 to consider and approve the 5th interim dividend for the current financial year.

PNB Housing Finance

The company’s board of directors will meet on March 28 to consider fundraising through rights issue of shares.

Sundaram Clayton

The stock will trade ex-date for the bonus share issue of 1:116.

Glenmark Lifesciences: The stock will trade ex-date for the interim dividend of Rs 21 a share.

Emami

The board of the FMCG firm will meet today to consider buyback of shares. The stock has lost more than 14% year-to-date.

Anand Rathi Wealth

Anand Rathi Financial Services offloaded 0.8% stake or 3,30,000 shares of the company through a bulk deal on Thursday for Rs 26.7 crore.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

The stock will trade ex-dividend for the Rs 5 per share interim dividend announced by the company.

Rail Vikas Nigam

The state owned firm’s joint venture Rachana-RVNL has won an order worth Rs 250 crore to upgrade a highway in Gujarat. The board will meet today to consider payment of interim dividend.

Bharat Electronics

The defence ministry has inked 2 contracts worth Rs 3,800 crore for supply of medium power radar and digital radar warning receiver for the Indian Air Force.

Maruti Suzuki

The company will raise prices in April 2023 due to increased cost pressure which will be passed on through the price increase.

ITC

The diversified conglomerate is going for climate-risk modelling to identify the hotspots owing to extreme weather conditions, Chairman Sanjiv Puri said. Puri said that a team of experts is engaged in this job of modelling comprising big data analytics.

Also read: TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, TechM shares: What Accenture's Q2 results, layoffs suggest

Also read: Sun Pharma, Infosys, Vedanta: How should you trade these stocks amid volatility