Stocks in news: LIC of India, Bharat Electronics, Vedanta, Glenmark Pharma, Cipla, FirstCry & NHPC

Indian benchmark indices settled slightly lower on Friday following the rate cuts by the RBI which led to the profit booking by the traders. BSE Sensex dropped 197.97 points, or 0.25 per cent, to end at 77,860.19. NSE's Nifty50 shed 43.40 points, or 0.18 per cent, to settle at 23,559.95. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, February 10, 2025:

Q3 results today: Varun Beverages, Grasim Industries, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Patanjali Foods, Crisil, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, National Aluminium Company, Escorts Kubota, Gillette India, Neuland Laboratories, Signatureglobal (India), Elgi Equipments and Bata India are among the companies that will announce their results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2024 later today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Aster DM Healthcare, GPT Infraprojects, Indian Toners & Developers and Suraj Stainless shall trade ex-dividend today.



Life Insurance Corporation of India: The state-run insurance company reported a 16 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 11,009 crore, even as net premium income declined 9 per cent YoY to Rs 1.07 lakh crore. Its gross NPA margin improved to 1.64 per cent for the quarter.



Bharat Electronics: The Navratna Defence PSU has received orders worth Rs 962 crore, including a Rs 610 crore contract to supply an Electro-Optic Fire Control System (EOFCS) to the Indian Navy. EON-51 is an Electro-Optical Fire Control System which provides search, detection and classification of targets using electro-optical and thermal imager devices.



Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The drug maker has received an order from the Joint Commissioner of Central Goods and Services Tax and Central Excise (CGST & CX) Palghar, Maharashtra, seeking Rs 121.25 crore in tax, interest, and penalties from 2017-18 to 2021-22.



Vedanta: The mining major has received two orders, dated February 6, from the Office of the Commissioner, Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) & Central Excise, Rourkela Commissionerate, seeking penalties totalling Rs 141.36 crore, along with tax demand and applicable interest.



Cipla: The pharma player has informed the exchanges that its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru's Virgonagar has received a Voluntary Action Indicated status from the USFDA.



VA Tech Wabag: The water treatment player reported an 11.6 per cent YoY increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 70.2 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2024. Consolidated revenue from operations grew 15.1 percent to Rs 811 crore against Rs 704.4 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.



Brainbees Solutions: The company that runs and operates FirstCry saw its losses narrow 69.2 per cent YoY to Rs 14.7 crore in Q3FY25. During the same period, the company’s revenue from operations was up 14.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2,172 crore as more users came on to the platform and the company’s businesses matured.



NHPC: The state-owned hydro power giant reported a 52.5 per cent YoY decline in net profit at Rs 231 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2024. The company's revenue from operations increased 11.3 per cent to Rs 2,286.8 crore. Ebitda jumped 35.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,021.5 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal, with Ebitda margins coming in at 44.7 per cent.



Wockhardt: The pharma company returned to black as it reported a net profit of Rs 14 crore for the December 2024 quarter, a significant comeback from the Rs 83 crore loss in the year ago period. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 721 crore, a rise of nearly 3 per cent YoY from the Rs 701 crore revenue from operations reported in Q3FY24.



Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The financial services player reported a 69 per cent YoY surge in revenue, reaching Rs 336.4 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit grew to Rs 20.2 crore during the quarter, marking a 33 per cent YoY increase.