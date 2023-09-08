Stocks in news: Mazagon Dock, Tata Steel, Shemaroo, Campus Activewear, Exide Industries and more

The domestic equity market ended higher on Thursday. Sensex rose 385 points to 66,265 and Nifty gained 116 pts to19,727.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today

JB Chemicals

The company's Chief Financial Officer Lakshay Kataria has resigned due to personal reasons. He will be relieved from his duties effective end of business hours on November 30, 2023.

Mazagon Dock

The country's leading ship and submarine maker Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) has inked a Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA) with the US government. The Mumbai-based company has inked a deal with NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka, an entity of the US government.

Tata Steel

AVAADA Group said it has inked an agreement with Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Ltd (TSSEZL) to set up a green hydrogen and ammonia manufacturing unit in Odisha.

Campus Activewear

Piyush Singh has tendered his resignation as Chief Operating Officer of the footwear company with effect from December 2, 2023, due to personal reasons.

LTIMindtree

The technology consulting and digital solutions company has launched two industry solutions, AdSpark and Smart Service Operations, to accelerate the time-to-market for businesses on the salesforce platform.

Nureca

Nishant Garg has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel of the healthcare and wellness company, with effect from December 6, 2023.

Shemaroo Entertainment

The entertainment company said that CGST and Central Excise Department had carried out search operation at premises of the company on September 5. Joint managing director Atul H Maru, WTD & CEO Hiren Gada, and CFO Amit Haria were detained on September 6. Bail was granted to them on September 7. The company is contesting allegations in accordance with the due process of law.

Hitachi Energy

The company on Thursday said it has won a contract from Ayana Renewable Power to provide a grid connection solution for their upcoming 300-megawatt solar photovoltaic power plant in Bikaner. The company will provide an engineering, procurement and construction management package that collects all the power generated by the plant and transfers it into the national transmission system.

Exide Industries

Storage battery major said it has made a key investment of Rs 100 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions Ltd (EESL), via a rights issue. "3,22,58,065 equity shares of Rs 10 each were acquired at a premium of Rs 21 each aggregating to Rs 100,00,00,015," Exide Industries said.

Fermenta Biotech

The company said it has inaugurated customised premix manufacturing plant in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. Fermenta’s plant, dedicated to the manufacture of customized premixes, possesses an FSSAI license and can cater to both powder and liquid premix requirements.

