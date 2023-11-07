Stocks in news: Nykaa, Bajaj Finance, Mamaearth, Gland Pharma and more

The domestic equity market closed higher on Monday. Sensex rose 595 points to end the session at 64,958 and Nifty gained 181 points to settle at 19,411.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Nykaa

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the operator of online beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, reported a 50% rise in consolidated net profit of Rs 7.8 crore in Q2 against Rs 5.2 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance has announced the launch of a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise funds, with the floor price set at Rs 7,533.81 per share. The company may offer a discount of up to 5 percent on the floor price.

HPCL

State-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,826.96 crore in Q2 on the back of low crude prices and higher gross refining margins (GRMs). The oil marketing company logged a net loss of Rs 2,475.69 crore during the same period of the last fiscal.

Max Healthcare Institute

Max Healthcare Institute reported a 26.59 percent rise in profit to Rs 338 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 against a profit after tax of Rs 267 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Network gross revenue, including subsidiaries, managed hospitals and partner healthcare facilities, stood at Rs 1,827 crore as compared to Rs 1,567 crore in the year-ago period, up 16.59 per cent.

Gujarat State Petronet

The gas transmission company’s consolidated profit rose 36% to Rs 590.4 crore for the quarter ended September FY24, led by a strong operating performance. Revenue from operations climbed 3.8 percent sequentially to Rs 4,265.2 crore for the quarter.

Gland Pharma

The pharma company clocked a 20% fall in consolidated profit at Rs 194.1 crore in Q2. Consolidated revenue rose 32 percent YoY to Rs 1,373.4 crore in Q2FY24.

Mamaearth

The stock will list on bourses today. The IPO price was fixed at Rs 324 per share.

NHPC

The Miniratna power company clocked a net consolidated profit of Rs 1,693 crore in Q2 against Rs 1,685.81 crore in the September 2022 quarter. Total income slipped to Rs 3,113.82 crore in the last quarter from Rs 3,477.93 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

Also read: NHPC, Power Grid, NTPC: Trading strategies for these buzzing power stocks

Also read: Varun Beverages shares at Rs 1,150? What analysts say after healthy Q3 results