Stocks in news: Quality Power, Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Jio Financial, Swiggy, RVNL, Vedanta & Adani Green

Indian benchmark indices settled on Friday amid the concerns of higher interest rate period following the hawkish tone of the US Federal Reserve, which dented the sentiments. BSE Sensex cracked 424.90 points, or 0.56 per cent, to end at 75,311.06. NSE's Nifty50 tanked 117.25 points, or 0.51 per cent, to settle at 22,795.90. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, February 24, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of AMS Technologies and Prithvi Exchange (India) shall trade ex-dividend today.



Quality Power Electrical Equipments: The energy transition equipment maker will make its debut on Dalal Street on Friday, February 21 after it raised Rs 858.70 crore via IPO between February 14-18 for Rs 425 apiece. The issue was overall booked 1.26 times during the bidding.



Zomato, Jio Financial Services: The two largecap counters are set to make their entry in the Nifty50 index, effective from March 28, 2025. They will replace Britannia Industries and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) in the benchmark index.



Bharti Airtel: The special committee of directors has approved an increase in Bharti Airtel’s shareholding in its UK-based subsidiary, Airtel Africa plc, by acquiring up to a 5 per cent stake in one or more tranches during FY25, through Airtel Africa Mauritius. Airtel Africa Mauritius, a step-down subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, currently holds 57.29 per cent of Airtel Africa plc.



Bajaj Auto: The two-wheeler major's board has approved the plan to invest funds up to 150 million euros in its subsidiary Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV, Netherlands. This investment will be made either in the form of equity capital, preference capital, or loan in one or more tranches.



Adani Green Energy: The company’s step-down subsidiary, Adani Green Energy Twenty Four (AGE24L), has operationalized a solar power project of 250 MW at Bhimsar & Dwada, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. With the commissioning of this plant, Adani Green Energy’s total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 11,916.1 MW.



Vedanta: The company has been declared the preferred bidder for the Kauhari Diamond block, with the highest final price offer of 1.10 per cent. The Kauhari Diamond Block is at the G4 level of exploration, with a total area of 643.4169 hectares for the block.



Coal India: The coal miner major has executed a non-binding shareholders' agreement term sheet with EDF India to form a joint venture to undertake PSP projects, along with other renewable energy projects in India and neighbouring countries. EDF India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Électricité de France SA.



Lupin: The pharma major has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the USFDA for its manufacturing facility in Somerset, New Jersey. The USFDA conducted the inspection of the Somerset facility from January 27 to January 31, 2025.



Rail Vikas Nigam: The railways firm has emerged as the lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 156.35 crore from South Western Railway. The project involves engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) for the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of a 2x25 KV OHE & PSI system between Rayadurga (excluding) and Pavagada (including) of the TK-RDG section.



Swiggy: The company board has approved the company’s investment of up to Rs 1,000 crore via a rights issue in Scootsy Logistics in one or more tranches, used for working capital and other capital expenditures. Scootsy Logistics is a subsidiary of Swiggy.



Granules India: The company board approved the acquisition of a 100 per cent equity stake in Switzerland-based Senn Chemicals AG for Rs 192.5 crore, and also approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in India for this acquisition.



RailTel Corporation of India: The railway company has received a work order from East Central Railway for works amounting to Rs 288.15 crore.



Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: The electrical appliance player has appointed Tanmay Prusty as Chief Marketing Officer, designated as Senior Management Personnel, effective February 24.



Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The financial services and solutions player has signed a customer service agreement with Indus Towers to provide Zaggle Save (employee expense management & benefits).



Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The private lender's board has approved a proposal for the sale of NPA and written-off loans to an asset reconstruction company. The bank is going to sell a micro banking pool worth Rs 364.51 crore. The bank carries an overall provision of 66.51 per cent on the micro banking pool.



Ami Organics: The company board has approved the sub-division or split of the company’s existing 1 equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each into 2 equity shares with a face value of Rs 5 each.



Allcargo Logistics: The logistics solutions player stated that LCL (less-than-container load) volume in January grew by 4 per cent YoY and 1 per cent MoM to 741,000 cubic meters due to the early Lunar New Year. However, it is expected to soften a bit in the near term.



Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals: The drug maker has signed a business transfer agreement to acquire the India business of Resilient Cosme-Ceuticals, along with the brands and associated trademarks, for Rs 24 crore. The company received a warning letter dated February 5 from the USFDA related to observations during the inspection of its contract manufacturing facility.



Niyogin Fintech: The financial services player is pleased to announce the successful conversion of its warrants, raising Rs 56.2 crore. Following the approval of the Board of Directors 1,64,40,011 equity shares were allotted post-conversion. The warrants were converted at a price of Rs 45.62 per share.



Paisalo Digital: The fintech company has decided to withdraw its proposed preferential issue of 3,37,86,756 convertible equity warrants, primarily due to market volatility and a significant decline in the market price of its shares.