Stocks in news: Reliance Industries, SBI, Tata Motors, Titan and more

The Sensex rose 113.95 points (0.19 per cent) to end at 60,950.36 while the Nifty 50 gained 64.45 points (0.36 per cent) to settle at 18,117.15 on November 4.

On Sensex, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, State Bank of India (SBI), RIL, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers on Friday while Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), NTPC, HDFC Bank, and Power Grid Corporation of India were the top losers.

The Indian market ended in the green for the week buoyed by positive global cues. While Sensex gained 990.30 points or 1.65 per cent to 60,950, Nifty climbed 1.86 per cent or 330 points to 18,117.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Earnings today: Coal India, Divis Labs, BPCL, Bharat Petroleum, One97 Communication, Aditya Birla Capital, Sundaram Finance, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Vinati Organics, KRP Mill, Endurance Technologies, PB Fintech and Affle (India) will be in focus ahead of their September FY23 quarter earnings on November 7.

Reliance Industries: The oil, telecom and retail conglomerate is set to buy German retailer METRO AG's Cash and Carry business in India in a deal estimated at around 500 million euros (Rs 4,060 crore).

State Bank of India: The country's largest lender reported the highest-ever quarterly profit at Rs 13,265 crore, up 74 per cent year-on-year, in Q2, buoyed by robust loan sales, higher interest income and lower provisions.

Power Grid Corporation: The state-owned power transmission player posted over eight per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,650.16 crore in the September quarter of FY23, mainly on the back of higher revenues. Consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 3,376.38 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2021.

Tata Motors: The auto firm said it has raised prices of its passenger vehicles with effect from November 7. The weighted average rise will be 0.9 per cent, depending on the variant and model.

Titan: The jewellery and watches maker reported a 30.26 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 835 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022, helped by strong momentum during the festive sales. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 641 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

Britannia Industries: The bakery foods company reported a 28.47 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 490.58 crore in Q2, led by volume growth. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 381.84 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

Cipla: The drug major said its consolidated net profit rose 12 per cent to Rs 797 crore for the quarter ended September 30 on led by robust sales across domestic and the US market. The Mumbai-based drug maker had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 709 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

TVS Motor Company: The two wheeler player said its net profit rose 59 per cent to Rs 373 crore in Q2, riding on the back of strong sales across markets. The company reported a net profit of Rs 234 crore in the July-September period of previous fiscal.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The realty firm's sale bookings rose 32 per cent to Rs 399 crore during September quarter 2022-23 on better housing demand. Its sale bookings stood at Rs 303 crore in the year-ago period.

DCB Bank: The private sector lender reported a 73 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 112 crore for in Q2 on the back of reduction in bad loans. The lender had reported a profit of Rs 63 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read: REC, Supreme Ind and Supreme Petrochem to go ex-dividend; rights, bonus issue & more

Also Read: Key factors that may influence Dalal Street this truncated week