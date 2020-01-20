Stocks in news: Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech and more

Stocks in the news today: Here's a look at stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting December quarter earnings of several firms that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Securities, Federal Bank, Can Fin homes, Hindustan Zinc among others.

HCL Technologies Q3: The IT company reported a 16.31% YoY rise in consolidated profit at Rs 3,037 crore for the quarter ended December 31 compared with Rs 2,611 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue increased 15.5 per cent to Rs 18,135 crore during December quarter, while EBITDA jumped 22.60 per cent to Rs 3,647 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Q3: The company has reported net profit of Rs 8,118 crore for the December quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter grew at Rs 39,854 crore, up 6.7% YoY. While its operating margin stands at 25%; net margin was 20.4% for Q3. TCS' revenue growth was led by life sciences and healthcare business, (which saw 17.1% growth), communications and media (9.5% growth) and manufacturing (up 9.2%). TCS has also declared its third interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of Re 1 each of the company.

L&T Technology Services Q3: L&T Technology Services Ltd has reported financial results for the period ended December 31, 2019. The company has posted net profit of Rs 204.1 crores for the period ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs.185.6 crores for the period ended December 31, 2018 ,registering growth of 9.97%. Company's Q3FY20 net sales recorded at Rs 1,467.2 crores compared to Rs 1,352.8 crore in Q3FY19.

Reliance Industries: RIL share will be in focus today after the Mukesh Ambani-led firm reported declared consolidated net profit of Rs 11,640 crore for the quarter under review, as opposed to Rs 10,251 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.This is the highest quarterly net profit earned by any private company, surpassing its own previous best of Rs 11,262 crore in the July-September 2019 period. The stock closed 2.79% higher at Rs 1,580 before the earnings were announced on Friday.

HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank share will be in focus today after the private sector lender reported a 32.8 per cent increase in its net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The private lender posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,416.5 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal, as opposed to Rs 5,585.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The stock closed 0.76% lower at Rs 1,277 on Friday.

APL Apollo Tubes Limited: The company has approved the allotment of Commercial Paper of Rs 20 crore. The coupon rate is 6.60% and the maturity date is March 27, 2020.

Ramky Infrastructure: Indian Overseas Bank, Asset Recovery Management Branch (ARMB), Hyderabad, financial creditor to Srinagar Banihal Expressway Limited (Subsidiary of Ramky Infrastructure Ltd) has made an application under section 7 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 to NCLT, Hyderabad Bench against the company for a claim amount of Rs 236.63 crores, being a corporate guarantee issuer to the lenders of said subsidiary company.

Acrysil Limited: The leading Quartz kitchen sinks manufacturer has signed an agreement with Farah Ali Khan, a well-known jewellery designer and Indian gemologist for their brand Sternhagen. The company will promote and market the collections designed under the brand "Farah Khan for Sternhagen".

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd: Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal ('CESTAT') vide its judgment in the case of 'Quick Heal Technologies Limited v/s Commissioner of Service Tax, Delhi and has set aside the Service Tax demand for Rs 56 crore which was confirmed issued to Quick Heal Technologies Limited by DGCEI, New Delhi.

Q3 Earnings Today: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Apollo Tricoat Tubes, Can Fin Homes, HFCL, Hindustan Zinc, Deccan Gold Mines, Federal Bank, Gujrat Hotels, ICICI Securities, Just Dial, KEI Industries are among the companies set to announce their earnings for the quarter ended December today.