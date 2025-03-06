Stocks in news: TCS, Wipro, Dalmia Bharat, Zydus Life, LIC Housing, Hindustan Zinc & IRFC

Indian benchmark indices snapped the 10-day losing streak to settle with decent gains on Wednesday on the back of weakness in the US Dollar leading to a relief rally. BSE Sensex jumped 740.30 points, or 1.01 per cent, to end at 73,730.23. NSE's Nifty50 rose 254.65 points, or 1.15 per cent, to settle at 22,337.30. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, March 06, 2025:

Related Articles



Tata Consultancy Services: The global IT services company has partnered with Vantage Towers, Europe’s second-largest telecom tower operator, to launch a digital service platform. The partnership aims to streamline service processes for property owners, enhance retention, and strengthen telecom site partnerships for Vantage Towers across Europe.



Wipro: The domestic IT technology services and consulting company launched TelcoAI360 to transform operations for telcos by leveraging AI. The AI-first Managed Services platform will empower telcos to roll out differentiated technology solutions at scale and speed, while delivering a better customer experience at a fraction of the cost.



Dalmia Bharat: The cement player's subsidiary, Dalmia Cement (Bharat), has entered into a share subscription and shareholders’ agreement to acquire a 34.52 per cent shareholding in Kilavikulam Rajalakshmi Solar Power Developer, for Rs 3 crore in one or more tranches. The acquired capacity is up to 10 MW in Tamil Nadu.



Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma company has received final approval from the USFDA to manufacture Dasatinib tablets in 20 mg, 50 mg, 70 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg, and 140 mg strengths. Dasatinib is used for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+) chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML) in the chronic phase. Dasatinib tablets had annual sales of $1,807.7 million in the US.



Indian Railway Finance Corporation: The railway firm hopes to improve margins as it explores lending to non-railway projects. The newly christened Navratna public sector undertaking is actively exploring financing metro projects besides other infrastructure with linkages to the Indian Railways.



LIC Housing Finance: The shadow lender's board has approved a borrowing budget of up to Rs 1,22,500 crore for the financial year 2025-2026 through loans and/or the issue of redeemable non-convertible debentures.



Hindustan Zinc: The metal player's company board is scheduled to meet on Monday, March 10 to consider raising funds through the issue of listed non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.



Route Mobile: Proximus Global, the leading global digital communications company combining the strengths of BICS, Telesign, and Route Mobile, will partner with Nokia to explore opportunities that utilize their respective strengths in network API solutions. This partnership aims to support developers in creating new applications for enterprises.



Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The financial services player has entered into an agreement with Tech Mahindra, which will utilize Zaggle’s spend management dashboard, Zatix, for improved visibility on their corporate and purchase card spends, issued in partnership with SBI Cards.



R Systems International: The digital product engineering company has launched its IoT Smart C2C Connector. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the IoT Smart C2C Connector addresses challenges faced by service providers in managing and integrating a diverse range of smart home devices.



Galaxy Surfactants: The specialty chemicals company, through its group companies, has entered into a strategic collaboration with one of its global customers to provide EPC services. It comprises process design and know-how, procurement, engineering and construction, and commissioning of their performance surfactants and specialty ingredients plant at a global location.



RPP Infra Projects: The company has received a letter of acceptance for new projects worth Rs 80.98 crore from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. The projects involve the construction of integrated stormwater drain works in M1 & M2 components in the Kovalam Basin in expanded areas in Greater Chennai Corporation Package 16.