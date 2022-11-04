Stocks in news: Titan, Britannia, HDFC, Adani Wilmar and more

Indian equity market ended on a weak note on Thursday, extending its previous day's decline amid weak global markets after the US Fed raised interest rates by 75 basis points.

Sensex declined 69.68 points to end at 60,836.41. During the day, it tanked 420.95 points to 60,485.14. Nifty dipped 30.15 points or 0.17 per cent to close at 18,052.70. Tech Mahindra (2.66 percent), PowerGrid (2.04 percent), NTPC (1.47 %), Infosys (1.41%) and Wipro (1.33%) were among the top Sensex losers. State Bank of India (1.8%), Titan (1.53%) , Bharti Airtel (1.05%), Tata Steel (0.99%) and Hindustan Unilever (0.95%) were among the top gainers.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Earnings today: Britannia Industries, Cipla, Titan Company, GAIL India, InterGlobe Aviation, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, City Union Bank, Cummins India, Dreamfolks Services, Elgi Equipments, Escorts Kubota, Go Fashion (India), Mahindra Logistics, Marico, Tube Investments of India, TVS Motor Company, and Wockhardt will be in focus ahead of their September FY23 quarter earnings on November 4.

Hero MotoCorp: The country's largest two-wheeler maker logged a 9 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 682 crore in Q2, mainly due to enhanced expenses and a slight dip in sales during the period. It had reported a net profit of Rs 748 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

HDFC: Mortgage lender HDFC reported an 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 4,454 crore for the September quarter compared with Rs 3,781 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net interest income (NII) for the quarter rose 13 per cent YoY to Rs 4,639 crore.

Adani Enterprises: The firm said its consolidated profit for the September quarter jumped 117 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 461 crore from Rs 202 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated total income for the quarter surged 183 per cent YoY to Rs 38,441 crore compared with Rs 13,597 crore in the same quarter last year. The top line growth was led by a strong show at IRM and Airport business, the company said.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator reported widening of consolidated loss to Rs 7,595.5 crore in Q2 against a loss of Rs 7,132.3 crore in the same period a year ago.

Adani Wilmar: The Adani Group firm reported a 73 percent fall in net profit for the quarter ended September. Net profit slipped to Rs 49 crore against Rs 182 crore profit in the second quarter of the previous fiscal. However, revenue rose 5% to Rs 14,209 crore in Q2 against Rs 13,584 crore in the September quarter of the previous fiscal.

Amara Raja Batteries: The auto components player reported a 39.42 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 201.22 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, driven by higher sales. The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 144.32 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Indian Bank: The state-run lender reported a 13 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 1,225 crore for September quarter 2022-23 as provisions for bad loans fell. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 1,089 crore for the year-ago period.

Ajanta Pharma: The firm reported a 20 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 156.6 crore in Q2, impacted by higher expenses and lower sales in the US generics market. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 195.94 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Bank of India: The state-owned lender reported a nearly 10 per cent decline in net income to Rs 960 crore for the September 2022 quarter on higher provisioning, which more than doubled to Rs 1,912 crore.

Indian Hotels Company: The Tata Group's hotel arm inked a 55-room SeleQtions hotel in Munnar, Kerala.

Raymond: The diversified group reported over a two-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 161.95 crore in Q2 on improved growth across its business segments. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 56.15 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal.

Adani Total Gas: The gas distribution firm reported a 12 per cent fall in its September quarter net profit as higher gas price hurt margins. Net profit of Rs 139 crore in July-September compared with Rs 159 crore profit a year back.

Blue Star: The air conditioning and commercial refrigeration firm reported a 35.58 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.64 crore in Q2 on higher sales. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 31.45 crore in the same period last fiscal.

