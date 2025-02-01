Stocks in news today: ONGC, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Nestle, Tata Power, IRB Infra & autos

Indian benchmark indices posted strong gains on Friday following a positive economic survey and the lead up for the Union Budget to be presented later today. BSE Sensex gained 740.76 points, or 0.97 per cent, to end at 77,500.57. NSE's Nifty50 surged 258.90 points, or 1.11 per cent, to settle at 23,508.40 . Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Saturday, February 01, 2025:

Q3 results today: Anant Raj, Vinati Organics, Aarti Industries, GR Infraprojects, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Neogen Chemicals, Ganesha Ecosphere, Windsor Machines, Apex Frozen Foods, Bhageria Industries and Prevent Dentpro are among the companies that will announce their results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2024 later today.



Auto stocks: Automobile companies including passenger vehicle players, commercial vehicle makers, two-and-three-wheeler players and others will announce their sales figures for the month of January 2025.



Budget stocks: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman shall present the Union Budget 2025-26 in the parliament today and the focus shall remain on stocks from defence, infra, agrochemicals, stock broking, insurance and other diversified sectors.



Oil & Natural Gas Corporation of India: The state run oil player has reported a 31.2 per cent YoY fall in the net profit to Rs 8,239.9 crore, while revenue dropped marginally by half a per cent to Rs 33,716.8 crore in the December 2024 quarter. It declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share.



Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries: The drug major reported a 15 per cent YoY growth in its net profit at Rs 2,903.4 crore, while revenue inched up 10.5 per cent to Rs 13,675.5 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2024. Its Ebitda rose 15.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,009 crore, with its Ebitda margin improving to 29.3 per cent.



Hero MotoCorp: The company board of the automajor has approved the appointment of Vikram Kasbekar, Executive Director, as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, effective May 1, 2025. Niranjan Gupta has stepped down as the CEO of the company, effective April 30, 2025, to pursue other opportunities.



IndusInd Bank: The private lender's net profit tanked 39 per cent YoY to Rs 1,401.3 crore, with net interest income falling 1.3 per cent to Rs 5,228.1 crore. Gross and net NPAs rose to the tune of 2.25 per cent and 0.68 per cent, respectively.



Nestle India: The FMCG major has added a new KitKat production line at its Sanand factory, Gujarat. The Rs 1,100 crore investment in the facility is part of the company’s Rs 5,800 crore capital expenditure in greenfield and brownfield projects between 2020-2025, to increase overall capacities to meet future demand. The company manufactures KitKat at Ponda factory, Goa.



Tata Power: The Tata Group player's subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the distribution companies (Discoms) of Rajasthan, including Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam, Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam, and Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam, to accelerate rooftop solar adoption across Rajasthan.



Bandhan Bank: The private lender's net profit crashed 41.8 per cent YoY to Rs 426.5 crore in Q3FY25, while net interest income grew 12.1 per cent to Rs 2,830.3 crore. Gross NPAs remained unchanged, while net NPAs dropped to 1.28 per cent.



Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma company's subsidiary, CuraTeQ Biologics, has received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) within the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for Dyrupeg, recommending the granting of a marketing authorization.



IRB Infrastructure Developers: The toll-services player reported a sharp 3,100 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 6,026.1 crore, while revenue was up 2.9 per cent YoY to Rs 2,025. crore for the reported quarter. The bottomline included an exceptional gain of Rs 5,804.4 crore.



Waaree Energies: The recently listed energy player's subsidiary, Waaree Clean Energy Solutions, has received a notification of award from the Solar Energy Corporation of India for setting up a production facility of 90,000 MT per annum for green hydrogen in India.



Vishal Mega Mart: The recently listed hyperlocal market chain's net profit jumped 28 per cent to Rs 262.7 crore in December 2024 quarter, while revenue grew 19.5 per cent to Rs 3,135.9 crore.



Oil India: The state run petroleum player has incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary named as Oil Green Energy.



KPI Green Energy: The renewable energy company and its wholly owned subsidiary, KPIG Energia, have successfully developed and commissioned a total of 40.16 MW of renewable power projects for esteemed clients under the captive power producer (CPP) segment.