Stocks in news today: Vedanta, JSW Steel, Oil India, HCL Tech, TVS Motor, PNB Housing

Domestic benchmark indices ended largely flat after a volatile session on Monday, as gains in index heavyweights such as Trent Ltd, State Bank of India, and Asian Paints offset selling pressure in Kotak Mahindra Bank and Larsen & Toubro.

The BSE Sensex settled 26.76 points, or 0.03%, higher at 78,520.30, while the NSE Nifty edged up 11.30 points, or 0.05%, to close at 24,364.85.

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Here are the stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday, April 21, 2026:

Q4 earnings today: HCL Technologies, Nestle India, Persistent Systems, 360 ONE WAM, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Elxsi, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, Transformers and Rectifiers (India), Cyient DLM, Mahindra EPC Irrigation and a few others.

Vedanta Ltd: The company has fixed May 1, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for its sweeping corporate demerger. Following a board meeting on April 20, the company confirmed that the composite scheme of arrangement would become effective on the same date, spinning off its aluminium, merchant power, oil and gas, and iron ore undertakings.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd: The company reported a 14.39% year-on-year rise in its standalone net profit, reaching Rs 648.70 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 567.11 crore in the same period last year.

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JSW Steel Ltd: The steel major and South Korea's POSCO Group have established a 50:50 a joint venture agreement partnership through JSW's wholly-owned subsidiary, Saffron Resources Private Ltd.

Oil India Ltd: OIL Green Energy Ltd (OGEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Oil India, signed a MoU with Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) on April 20, 2026, to collaborate on the development, procurement, and supply of renewable energy.

TVS Motor Company Ltd: TVS Motor and Hyundai Motor Company have forged a joint development agreement (JDA) to co-develop and commercialise electric three-wheelers (E3Ws) primarily for India.

Indosolar Ltd: A Waaree group company reported a 4.75% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 41.9 crore for Q4 ended March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 40 crore in the same period last year.

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AU Small Finance Bank Ltd: The company board will convene on April 27, 2026, to approve the financial results and consider a potential dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. Also, the board will review a resolution to renew annual fundraising limits via the issuance of equity shares and various debt instruments, such as bonds and non-convertible debentures.

E2E Networks Ltd: The company booard approved a 1:10 stock split during their meeting on April 20, 2026. Under the proposed sub-division, each existing equity share with a face value of Rs. 10 will be split into 10 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 1 each.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd: The company announced the signing of two new hotel management agreements for its "Zone Connect by The Park" brand in the sacred cities of Ayodhya and Ujjain.

