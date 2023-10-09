Stocks in news: Vakrangee, Reliance, Titan, Adani Green Energy, TCS and more

The domestic equity market closed higher on Friday. Sensex gained 364 points to 65,995 and Nifty added 108 points to 19,653.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Tata Consultancy Services

The country's largest IT services exporter said its board would consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares on October 11. The company would announce earnings for the July–September and April–September periods of FY24.

Reliance Industries

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority's (ADIA) subsidiary will invest Rs 4,966.80 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures, the subsidiary of Reliance Industries. The investment values Reliance Retail Ventures at a pre-money equity value of Rs 8.381 lakh crore.

Sigachi Industries

Shares of Sigachi Industries Ltd will trade ex-split from Rs 10 to Re 1 on October 9.

DB Realty

Shares of DB Realty are in focus today after Shanita Deepak Jain, who is a part of promoter group, sold 10,000 shares or 0.0019 per cent stake in the company.

Titan Company

The jewellery-to-watch-to-eyewear company logged a revenue growth of 20 percent YoY in Q1 with the jewellery division growing 19 percent, watches and wearables 32 percent, and the eyecare segment registering 12 percent YoY growth. Emerging business growth stood at 29 percent YoY, while CaratLane grew by 45 percent YoY for the quarter.

Biocon

The Bengaluru-based biopharmaceutical firm has inked a partnership pact with Juno Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada, for the commercialisation of its formulation, Liraglutide. Liraglutide is a drug-device combination for the treatment and management of type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Prestige Estates Projects

The real estate developer has logged a 102 percent year-on-year growth in sales at Rs 7,092.6 crore in Q1. The quarterly collections at Rs 2,639.8 crore rose 1 percent YoY.

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad have started the production of their first jointly designed, developed, and industrialised electric vehicle, the BMW CE 02, at the Hosur plant.

Vakrangee

The technology company has inked an arrangement with JK Cement to provide lead generation for the sale of grey cement through Vakrangee Kendra networks. With 84 percent of Vakrangee Kendra outlets in Tier-4 to 6 locations, this association will enable Vakrangee to allow its customers to get access to cement products in the most remote parts of the country.

Adani Green Energy

The company’s subsidiary Adani Solar Energy Jaisalmer Two Private Limited has completed the commissioning of the entire 150 MW solar power project at Bikaner, Rajasthan, as an independent power producer for the sale of power to third parties or on power exchanges.

Adani Energy Solutions

The Adani Group company has acquired 100 percent equity shares of Sangod Transmission Service (STSL) from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam. The STSL project includes the implementation of a transmission project at Sangod along with a 220/132 kV, 160 MVA transformer, and associated transmission line.

