Stocks in news: Vedanta, Delta Corp, TCS, Infosys, RVNL, Suzlon Energy and more

The domestic equity market closed higher on Wednesday. Sensex gained 393 points to 66,473 and Nifty closed 121 points higher at 19,811.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Infosys

Shares of Infosys are in focus as the IT firm will report its second-quarter (Q2) earnings for the financial year 2023-24 today.

HCL Tech

Shares of HCL Technologies are in focus today as the IT company will also declare its earnings for Q2 FY24.

Q2 earnings today

Other companies such as Anand Rathi Wealth, Angel One, Emerald Finance, Facor Alloys, HDFC Asset Management Company, IEL, International Travel House, JTL Industries, Kesoram Industries, Kintech Renewables, Roselabs Finance, Shah Metacorp, Sical Logistics, Tata Metaliks, Value Industries, Vandana Knitwear and Videocon Industries will announce their September quarter earnings today.

Grasim

The company said a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled on October 16, 2023 inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal for raising of fund by way of equity shares or other securities through rights issue, qualified institutions placement or a preferential issue.

Plaza Wires

The shares of wire and cables manufacturer will make their debut on the BSE and NSE on October 12. The IPO issue price was fixed at Rs 54 per share.

Vedanta

Shares of Vedanta are in news today after the company said India Ratings and Research has downgraded its ratings for the long-term bank facilities and debt instruments. The ratings have been downgraded to 'IND AA-' from 'IND AA', Vedanta said in a filing to the BSE.

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India shares are in focus today as the carmaker said it has started exports of its off-roader, the Jimny 5-Door. The vehicle will be shipped to Latin America, Middle East and Africa regions, the company said.

ANG Lifesciences India

Shares of ANG Lifesciences are in focus today after the company said Sudesh Kumari has resigned as non-executive non-independent director due to personal reasons.

TCS

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are in focus today after the IT major reported a net profit of Rs 11,342 crore during the second quarter ended September 30, 2023, from Rs 10,431 crore a year earlier. It has also approved share buyback worth Rs 17,000 crore at Rs 4,150 per equity share.

Cipla

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has inspected the manufacturing facility of InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the company in Central Islip, Long Island, New York, USA. It has received an EIR (Establishment Inspection Report) from the USFDA on the classification of this inspection as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).

Delta Corp

The casino gaming company logged a 1.74% rise in consolidated profit at Rs 69.44 crore for the quarter ended September FY24 on a year on yaer basis. The Q2 show was affected by muted topline and operating performance. Revenue from operations grew 0.2% year-on-year to Rs 270.6 crore.

Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy shares are in focus today after the renewable energy provider approved conversion of 16,20,352 partly paid-up equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each (Re 1 paid-up) into fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each (Rs 2 paid-up), aggregating to Rs 40,50,880.

Pricol

The automotive components maker has inked a cooperation agreement with Heilongjiang Tianyouwei Electronics. Both companies will closely work with each other through technology transfer and supply partnership in order to provide advanced technologies in driver information system solutions for Indian vehicle makers across various vehicle segments.

Vascon Engineers

Shares of Vascon Engineers are in news today after the company has received Letter of Acceptance (LoA) amounting to Rs 352.91 crore from Jharkhand State Building Construction Corporation Ltd.

Patanjali Foods

Shares of Patanjali Foods are in news after the firm said it has registered an uptick in edible oil sales volume with a single-digit year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q2 FY24 and double-digit YoY growth during H1 FY24. Despite challenges, the branded sales continue to thrive, accounting for over 75% of the total sales value in edible oils, it aded.

RVNL

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) shares are in news today after the company said it has emerged as the lowest bidder for "TRC: Sukhovi-Pherima" project worth Rs 28.74 crore.

