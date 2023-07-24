Stocks in news: Vedanta, Paytm, ICICI Bank, RIL, YES Bank and more

Domestic equity market tanked on Friday on the back of profit booking post muted Q1 earnings by Infosys and HUL. Sensex fell 887.64 points to end the session at 66,684.26 and Nifty plunged 234 points to settle at 19,745.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank's first quarter profit climbed 40% YoY to Rs 9,648 crore. Net interest income rose 38% YoY to Rs 18,227 crore.

Paytm

Fintech major Paytm's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 357 crore for the quarter ended June.

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries posted a 11% fall in net profit for the quarter ended June to Rs 16,011 crore. Revenue declined 5.3% YoY to Rs 2.11 lakh crore.

Vedanta

Vedanta logged a 40% fall in consolidated net profit of Rs 2,640 crore for the quarter ended June. Revenue from operations slipped 13% to Rs 33,342 crore.

DLF

Real estate major DLF's consolidated net profit climbed 12% year-on-year to Rs 527 crore in the June quarter. However, revenue from operations slipped 1% to Rs 1,423 crore.

Earnings today

Shares of Tata Steel, TVS Motor, IDBI Bank, and Canara Bank are in focus as the companies will announce their June quarter results today.

Dodla Dairy

Dodla Dairy's net profit climbed 40% to Rs 35 crore in Q1. Revenues came 15% higher at Rs 823 crore.

