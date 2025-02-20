Stocks in news: Waaree Energies, Cyient, Bharat Forge, IREDA, Tata Tech, Patanjali & RITES

Indian benchmark indices settled slightly lower on Wednesday amid mixed global and domestic cues. BSE Sensex shed 28.21 points, or 0.04 per cent, to end at 75,939.18. NSE's Nifty50 declined 12.40 points, or 0.05 per cent, to settle at 22,932.90. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, February 20, 2025:

Q3 results today: CIE Automotive India and Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India shall announce their results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2024 along with dividends for the quarter.



Corporate actions today: Shares of AVT Natural Products, ESAB India, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care and Shivalik Bimetal Controls shall trade ex-dividend today.



Waaree Energies: The recently listed renewable energy player has received an order for the supply of solar modules for 362.5 MWp from Khaba Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of Engie India.



Cyient: The engineering solutions company announced the appointment of Sukamal Banerjee as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of its DET business, effective February 19. He will also serve on the Board of Directors of Cyient.



Bharat Forge: The forging company’s subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems, has signed a letter of intent (LoI) with AM General, USA, for the supply of made-in-India advanced artillery cannons to the United States. This is the first-ever supply of cannons from an Indian defense manufacturer to the United States.



IREDA, Tata Technologies: The National Stock Exchange has announced that futures and options contracts on both securities will be available for trading, effective February 28.



Patanjali Foods: The Supreme Court has quashed the demand order of Rs 186 crore for the pre–Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) period raised by the Income Tax Department on the company.



RITES: The transport infrastructure consultancy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) to collaborate on engineering consultancy services and research & development projects in water resources, marine, and inland waterways infrastructure.



HFCL: The telecom infra player has become the first company to sign an agreement with BSNL as the Project Implementation Agency under the BharatNet Phase-III Programme for executing a project worth Rs 2,501.3 crore in the Punjab Telecom Circle. It will now take immediate steps to commence project implementation.



Orchid Pharma: The USFDA conducted an inspection at the company’s API manufacturing facility in Alathur, Tamil Nadu, during February 10-18. The inspection concluded with seven minor observations, none of which pertain to the data integrity of the facility. The Alathur facility specializes in the production of Cephalosporin antibiotics, a critical class of life-saving drugs.



Awfis Space Solutions: The joint commissioner (JC) of State Tax in Mumbai has ordered HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank to provisionally attach the operative bank accounts of the company held in these banks. The tax authority’s order will have no financial impact on the entity.



Torrent Power: The company’s subsidiary, Torrent Green Energy, has incorporated its subsidiary, Torrent Urja 30.



National Fertilizers: The company board of the fertilizers player has shown its willingness to accept the proposal from the Department of Fertilizers for becoming part of the proposed joint venture company, with 18 per cent equity, for setting up a new Ammonia-Urea Complex at the Namrup IV fertilizer plant in Namrup, Assam.



IRIS Business Services: The business solutions company has signed an MoU with the Government of Goa to support the growth of the MSME ecosystem in the state.



Sundaram Clayton: The company board has approved the sale of the high-pressure and low-pressure aluminum die-casting businesses at the company’s Hosur plant to one or more third-party purchasers.



Flomic Global Logistics: The company board has approved the appointment of Abhinandan Gupta as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective February 19.