Stocks in news: Zomato, ITC, Airtel, Hero Moto, Britannia, NTPC Green, Auro Pharma & BSE

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Thursday ahead of the RBIs monetary policy amid trade war concerns. BSE Sensex tanked 213.12 points, or 0.27 per cent, to end at 78,058.16. NSE's Nifty50 dropped 92.95 points, or 0.39 per cent, to settle at 23,603.35. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, February 07, 2025:

Related Articles



Q3 results today: Life Insurance Corporation of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, NHPC, Oil India, Alkem Laboratories, Linde India, Fortis Healthcare, AIA Engineering, Honeywell Automation India, 3M India, Ola Electric Mobility, Wockhardt, Sun TV Network, Firstsource Solutions and Delhivery are among the companies that will announce their results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2024 later today.



Corporate actions: Shares of Sangam Finserv and Urban Enviro Waste Management shall trade ex-bonus, while shares of AGI Infra, Enser Communications and Rama Phosphates shall trade ex-split today. Shares of ONGC, Power Grid Corp, Nestle, GAIL, Chola Finance, Tube Investments, Jindal Stainless, Sundaram Finance, KPR Mill, NLC India, GRSE and more shall trade ex-dividend today.



Zomato: The food delivery platform's board has approved changing the company name from Zomato Ltd to Eternal Ltd.



ITC: The FMCG major reported a marginal growth in its net profit for Q3FY25, inching up by 1.2 per cent YoY to Rs 5,638.3 crore, while revenue increased 8.6 per cent YoY to Rs 17,052.8 crore. it announced agreements to acquire Prasuma, a frozen, chilled, and ready-to-cook foods company, over three years.



Bharti Airtel: The cellular services player's net profit surged by 505 per cent YoY to Rs 14,781 crore, while revenue from operations grew 19 per cent YoY to Rs 45,129 crore in Q3FY25. The board of the telecom services provider approved the sale of approximately 12,700 telecom towers to Indus Towers for Rs 2,174.6 crore, subject to statutory approvals.



Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler gian reported a 12.1 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 1,202.8 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2024. The auto major's revenue grew 5 per cent YoY to Rs 10,210.8 crore.



Britannia Industries: The FMCG player reported a 4.5 per cent YoY increase in net profit for December 2024 quarter to Rs 582.3 crore. Revenue for the quarter rose 7.9 per cent YoY to Rs 4,592.6 crore.



NTPC Green Energy: A joint venture between the renewable energy player and the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh, named AP NGEL Harit Amrit, incorporated on February 6. It aims to develop renewable energy projects, including solar, wind, hybrid, and pumped hydro projects, green hydrogen, and related green derivatives.



Aurobindo Pharma: The drugmaker reported a 9.7 per cent YoY fall in net profit at Rs 845.8 crore, while revenue was up 8.5 per cent YoY to Rs 7,978.5 crore in Q3FY25. The board of the pharma player approved a plan to acquire 80 per cent stake of Tergene Biotech, a subsidiary, making it a direct subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma.



Sobha: The real estate company received an order from the Central GST department, including Rs 32.5 crore in tax and Rs 33.05 crore in penalties. Sobha is filing an appeal.



Solar Industries India: The Ministry of Defence signed contracts with Economic Explosives Ltd (a subsidiary of Solar Industries) for the procurement of rockets for the PINAKA Multiple Launcher Rocket System (MLRS).



BSE: India's oldest exchange reported robust third quarter numbers as its net profit soared 104 per cent YoY to Rs 220 crore., while revenue from operations jumped 108 per cent YoY to Rs 773 crore.



Mahindra Logistics: The logistics solutions player partnered with Asian Paints to deploy integrated transportation solutions for short-distance supply chain improvements.



Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company's net profit fell 66 per cent YoY to Rs 65.18 crore, while revenue from operations decreased by 7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,010.4 crore for the third quarter of the ongoing financial year.



HG Infra: The infa player has been declared as L-1 bidder by Rail Land Development Authority to develop the railway station in a joint bid with DEC Infrastructure. The bid has come at a cost of Rs 2,195.68 crore, which is lower than the estimated project cost of Rs 2,469 crore by RLDA. HG Infra has 49 per cent stake, while DEC Infrastructure Private Limited has 51 per cent share.



Meson Valves India: The industrial products player secured its first US order worth Rs 31.61 crore ($3.60 million) for critical valves in industries such as oil & gas, chemical/petrochemical, and power.