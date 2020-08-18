Stocks in news: YES Bank, Bandhan Bank, SBI Card, Quess Corp, Indiabulls Real Estate

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Hindustan Aeronautics, JK Cement, Uflex among others.

Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty at 11,287; Wipro, Tata Motors, NTPC top gainers

YES Bank: Lender, notice to shareholders for the annual general meeting on September 10 said it will enhance pool of share in Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) to 225 million shares from 75 million to grant them to employees.

Bandhan Bank: RBI has lifted restrictions on remuneration of the bank's MD & CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh at the existing level, after the lender met RBI norms to reduce promoters' stake to 40%.

Quess Corp: Company's board approved disinvestment of 100% of equity investment in its wholly owned subsidiary Dependo Logistics Solutions Private Limited.

SBI Card: Stakeholder Relationship Committee of the company has approved the allotment of 5,000 fixed rate, unsecured, rated, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs 1,000,000 each aggregating to Rs 500 crore on private placement basis.

Indiabulls Real Estate: Indiabulls Real Estate and Embassy Group will finalise the valuation and swap ratio for their proposed merger on Tuesday.

SBI and Bank of Baroda: Market regulator SEBI has slapped a fine of RS 10 lakh each on state-run lenders SBI and Bank of Baroda for non-compliance with its mutual fund norms.

OIL India: The company has managed to place blow out preventer (BOP) over the gas well in Baghjan in Tinsukia district. The gas producing well blew out on May 27.

Earnings today: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Hindustan Aeronautics, JK Cement, Uflex, GTL Infrastructure, TCNS Clothing are among companies scheduled to announce their April-June quarter earnings today.