Stocks in news: RIL, JSW Steel, M&M, Infosys, PVR, PNB, ONGC, Lupin

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments.

Share Market News Live: Sensex drops 200 points, Nifty at 13,690; Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, NTPC top losers

Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries and its partner BP will get only $4.06 a unit for the new gas they have started to produce from the eastern offshore KG-D6 field. This was despite having discovered a higher rate in an open market auction, PTI reported quoting sources.

Punjab National Bank: The bank closed its QIP issue, to issue 107 crore shares at Rs 35.50 per share.

Infosys: The company divested 1/3rd of holding in Whoop Inc for around $10 million.

PVR: The company will raise up to Rs 800 crore via equity.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Rating firm CRISIL reaffirmed long term rating on company's bank loan facilities at AAA/Stable.

JSW Steel: Company's Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) rating has been upgraded to A- (leadership level) in 2020 from B (management level) in 2019.

Bank of Baroda: The lender said it has completed integration of 3,898 branches of erstwhile Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with itself.

ONGC: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp on Sunday opened India's eighth hydrocarbon producing basin when it started oil flow from a well in the Bengal basin.

IDBI Bank: The bank closed its QIP issue and set issue price at Rs 38.60 per share.

Lupin: The company has received approval from USFDA for Colesevelam hydrochloride tablets which are used to reduce cholesterol.

KPR Mill: The company plans to invest Rs 500 crore for expansion of sugar mill operations.