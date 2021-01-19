Stocks in news: Mindtree, Indiabulls Real Estate, Maruti, YES Bank, RBL Bank, L&T Finance

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting December quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Alembic Pharma, Ceat, CSB Bank, DCM Shriram, L&T Infotech, Skipper, Tata Communications.

Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 250 points, Nifty at 14,281; RIL, HDFC Bank, Titan, ITC gainers

Mindtree: The company has reported 28% QoQ rise in its profit to Rs 326.5 crore in Q3FY21 as against Rs 253.7 crore. The firm posted a 65.7% year-on-year increase in net profit. While its revenue rose 5% sequentially and 3% on an annual basis to Rs 2,023.7 crore.

Indiamart Intermesh: The company reported higher profit at Rs 80.2 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 62 crore in Q3FY20, while its revenue jumped to Rs 173.6 crore from Rs 164.9 crore YoY.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 69.48 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 159.73 crore, while its revenue fell to Rs 1,547.1 crore from Rs 1,742.6 crore YoY.

Indiabulls Real Estate: Consolidated net profit jumped 63.8% YoY to Rs 80.6 crore as against Rs 49.2 crore in a year ago quarter. Consolidated revenue during the quarter under review was down 41.4% YoY at Rs 721.7 crore as against Rs 1,232.3 crore in the same period dlast year.

YES Bank: The bank said it will consider a proposal to raise funds at its board meeting scheduled later this week. The lender may consider instruments including the issue of equity shares, depository receipts, convertible bonds, debentures, warrants, it said in a notification to exchanges.

RBL Bank: The lender said its Board of Directors has approved the re-appointment of Vishwavir Ahuja as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank for a period of three years, with effect from June 30, 2021 to June 29, 2024.

L&T Finance Holdings: The company board has approved raising up to ?3,000 crore through a rights issue, which will open on 1 February and close on 15 February, The lender has fixed Rs 65 per share for the offer and an entitlement ratio at 17:74.

Hindustan Media Ventures: The company reported consolidated profit of Rs 34.28 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 32.09 crore in Q3FY20, while its revenue fell to Rs 162.6 crore from Rs 208.48 crore YoY.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: The company opened its QIP issue on January 18 and fixed the floor price at Rs 2,508.58 per equity share.

GAIL India: The board has unanimously approved a proposal for the buyback of 6,97,56,641 equity shares at a price of Rs 150 per share, for upto Rs 1,046.35 crore.

Maruti Suzuki: The company increased prices for select models by up to Rs 34,000 to offset adverse impact of rising input costs. The new prices are effective from January 18.

Earning today: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Alembic Pharma, Ceat, CSB Bank, DCM Shriram, L&T Infotech, Skipper, Tata Communications, Tata Metaliks, Tata Steel BSL, Gateway Distriparks, Hatsun Agro Product, HT Media, JSW Ispat Special Products, Bank of Maharashtra, Mold-Tek Packaging, Network18 Media & Investments, Roselabs Finance, TV18 Broadcast, Vardhman Special Steels, Raghav Productivity Enhancers, Shree Ganesh Biotech, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility, Add-Shop ERetail, AVI Polymers and Bigbloc Construction among others will report Q3 earnings today.