Stocks in news: RIL, YES Bank, JM Financial, Gland Pharma, JSW Steel, Tata Motors

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting December quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Aarti Drugs, APL Apollo Tubes, Astec Lifesciences, Can Fin Homes

Reliance Industries: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 14,894 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 10,602 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 1,23,997 crore from Rs 1,16,195 crore QoQ.

Birla Corporation: The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 148.2 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 81.5 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 1,776.6 crore from Rs 1,715 crore YoY.

UltraTech Cement: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 1,584 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 711 crore, revenue jumped to Rs 12,254.1 crore from Rs 10,439.3 crore YoY.

Gland Pharma: The company posted higher profit at Rs 204.1 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 154.1 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 859.4 crore from Rs 646 crore YoY.

Yes Bank: The bank reported profit at Rs 150.7 crore in Q3FY21 against loss of Rs 18,560 crore in Q3FY20, net interest income jumped to Rs 2,560.4 crore from Rs 1,064.7 crore YoY.

JM Financial: The company reported higher profit at Rs 251 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 222.82 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 884.81 crore from Rs 900.80 crore YoY.

JSW Steel: The company posted sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 2,669 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 187 crore in Q3FY20, revenue increased to Rs 21,859 crore from Rs 18,055 crore YoY.

Piramal Enterprises: DHFL administrator informed the company of committee of creditors declaring it as successful resolution applicant.

Tata Motors: The company raised passenger vehicles prices by up to Rs 26,000.

Grasim Industries: The company entered paints business, will invest Rs 5,000 crore over next 3 years.

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus Cadila received final approval from USFDA for Liothyronine sodium tablets, which are used to treat an underactive thyroid.

Atul: The board meeting is scheduled on January 29 to consider a proposal for buy-back of equity shares of the company.

Q3 Earnings today: Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Aarti Drugs, APL Apollo Tubes, Astec Lifesciences, Can Fin Homes, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, ICICI Securities, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Navin Fluorine International, RPG Life Sciences, Sharda Cropchem and UCO Bank among others.