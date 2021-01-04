Stocks in news: Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, RCF, Cadila, BEML, TVS Motors

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments.

Coal India: Company's provisional production in December rose by 0.5 percent YoY to 58.3 million tonnes.

NMDC: Company's provisional production increased to 3.86 MT in December 2020, from 3.13 MT in December 2019, while sales rose to 3.62 MT from 3.04 MT in same periods.

Rashtriya Chemical and Fertilizers: The government is planning to sell 10 per cent stake in RCF and invited bids from merchant banker and legal firms for managing the share sale process. Interested merchant bankers and legal advisors will have to be submit their bids by January 28 and January 29, respectively, the DIPAM said in a notice.

Cadila Healthcare: Company has received DCGI approval to initiate Phase III clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D. The company will now be initiating Phase III clinical trial in around 30,000 volunteers, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

Hero MotoCorp: The company reported 5.02% increase in total sales at 4,47,335 units in December. The company had sold 4,24,845 units in the same month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory statement.

Tata Steel: The company transferred its stake held in Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing and Processing Company, and Tata BlueScope Steel to Tata Steel Downstream Products (TSDPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Steel.

BEML: Government of India has decided to disinvest 26% of the total equity share capital of the company through strategic disinvestment with transfer of management control, company said in the release.

TVS Motor Company: Company's total sales in December 2020 rose 17.5 percent to 2.72 lakh units from 2.32 lakh units, YoY.

Adani Green Energy: The company received letter of award for 600 MW wind-solar hybrid power project.

Kilpest India: The company sold 7,82,000 COVID-19 RT-PCR tests in December 2020 with an average price of Rs 120 per test.

Eicher: Royal Enfield reported a 37% increase in total sales at 68,995 units in December. The company had registered a total sale of 50,416 units in the same month a year ago.

GTPL Hathway: The company sold its entire 51% stake in GTPL Shiv Network for Rs 20 lakh share transfer agreement.

Power Finance Corporation: Company's borrowing plan for FY21 has been revised from Rs 90,000 crore to Rs 1,18,000 crore to accommodate the moratorium granted to borrowers as per RBI guidelines.

Dilip Buildcon: Company has announced that its highway project in Karnataka has been provisionally completed and it is entitled to receive the bonus of Rs 8.84 crore in lieu of early completion.