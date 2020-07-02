Stocks in news: Dixon Tech, Tata Motors, M&M, Coal India, Eveready and more

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting March quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today.

Dixon Tech: Company said it has enetred into new line of business to manufacture set top boxes. The total investment will be Rs 40-50 lakh and company expects a revenue of Rs 100-150 crore in fiscal 2021.

JSW Energy: CARE Ratings has revised the outlook to 'Stable' and removed the 'Credit watch with Negative Implication' on the long/short term bank facilities and debt instruments of the company.

NLC India: A boiler exploded at company's thermal plant, killing six people and leaving 17 others injured yesterday. The plant has been shut for safety audit.

Coal India: Company's coal production for the month of June was down 12.8% at 39.2 million tons and coal offtake was down 15% at 41.61 million tons.

Eveready Industries: Company's net profit came in at Rs 63.06 crore in Q4 FY20 as against Rs 4.54 crore in a year ago period. Company's revenue stood at Rs 224 crore as against Rs 331.64 crore YoY.

Polycab India: Company has ncorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in Australia, Polycab Australia PTY Ltd.

GMM Pfaudler: Company said it will axquire French giant De Dietrich Process System's Indian facility into the production of glass-lined equipment located at Hyderabad for 6.25 million Euros (approximately Rs 53 crore).

Hero MotoCorp: Company reported 26.88% dip in sales at 4,50,744 units in the month of June as compared to the same period of last year.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Company reported 55% fall in total sales at 19,358 units in June 2020.

Tata Motors: Company's sales came in at 25,047 vehicles in June 2020 against 1,37,545 vehicles during June 2019. Company's commercial vehicles sales came in at 10,476 units and passenger vehicles sales at 14,571 units.

Ashok Leyland: Company's sales in June 2020 stood at 2,394 vehicles as against 12,810 vehicles in June 2019.