Stocks in news: Suzlon, Bandhan Bank, HUL, Godrej Consumer, PVR, Bajaj Finance

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises 150 points, Nifty at 10,804; SGX Nifty down 28 points

Bajaj Finance: The company said it may consider additional accelerated provisioning for Covid-19 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 to further strengthen its balance sheet.

Torrent Power: Company said it has raised Rs 300 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Company board will hold EGM meet on July 29 to seek shareholders' approval to raise up to USD 300 million by issuing securities through QIP or FCCB.

Suzlon Energy: The company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 834.22 crore for the March quarter as against a net loss of the company was Rs 294.64 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2019. Its revenue from operations declined 54% to Rs 659 crore compared to Rs 1,450 crore posted a year ago.

Bandhan Bank: Lender's loans and advanced for the June quarter stood at Rs 74,325 crore, up 18% year-on-year. Lender's total deposits increased 35% to Rs 60,602 crore.

HUL: The Bombay High Court on Monday said FMCG firm Emami shall give HUL seven days prior notice before initiating legal proceedings on trademarks. This was on back of dropping the word 'Fair' from its skin cream for men and renamed it 'Glow & Handsome.

Godrej Consumer: Company said it expects a "mid-single-digit, volume-driven sales growth" in the April-June quarter of FY21

PVR: Company's Rs 300 crore rights issue will open from 17 July to 31 July.

