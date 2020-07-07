Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises 150 points, Nifty at 10,804; SGX Nifty down 28 points

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Tuesday, barring the mixed equities from overseas following news that Chinese troops pulling back at Galwan Valley. Sensex rose 173 points higher to 36,663 and Nifty gained 39 points to trade at 10,803. Global equities were trading mixed today, with European stocks and Wall Street closing in green and Asian indices trading marginally in red. SGX Nifty was rising 30 points lower at 10,737, indicating muted trend in domestic grounds today. Yesterday, Sensex closed 466 points higher at 36,487, Nifty50 surged 156 points to close at 10,764.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

9. 17 AM: Opening Bell

Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Tuesday, barring the mixed equities from overseas following news that Chinese troops pulling back at Galwan Valley. Sensex rose 173 points higher to 36,663 and Nifty gained 39 points to trade at 10,803.

9. 11 AM: Global equities today

Where European stocks ended higher amid banks stocks rally, Wall Street ended with strong gains for the fifth straight session. Although, weakness in US Futures after turning positive overnight kept Asain indices marginally in red. Crude prices too dropped in Asian counterparts after trading higher overnight.

9.03 AM: Nifty outlook

Expressing views on Nifty's technical indicators, Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking said," If we look at the index, Nifty has now approached the resistance zone of 10800-11000 which coincides with the '200 SMA' on the daily chart. However, so far, there are no signs of reversal and hence, one should avoid taking any contra bet. With today's gap, 10700-10630 will now be seen as the immediate support for the index. The Nifty Midcap50 index has surpassed its swing high and its '200 SMA' indicating that stocks from the midcap space could continue to provide good opportunities for momentum traders."

8. 52 AM: Upcoming Q1 earnings

On the earnings front, IT major TCS will kick off Q1 earnings season with its Q1 results on July 9, which will decide the direction of market. In terms of Q4 results, Suzlon, NBCC, IFB Industries among others will report their earnings today

8. 44 AM:Rupee Closing

On the currency front, Indian rupee, closed lower at 74.67 per US dollar against Friday's close of 74.63 per US dollar.

8. 36 AM: India-China border row

With reports of Chinese troops pulling back at Galwan Valley by as much as 1 km today, the indices are expected to react positively in intraday trade tomorrow.

8.30 AM: Closing

Surging for the fourth day in a row, both benchmark equity indices - Sensex and Nifty - closed at the highest levels since March 6 on Monday. Tracking gains from index heavyweight dstocks from IT and auto sector, Sensex climbed 465 points higher to 36,487 and Nifty rose 156 points to 10,763.