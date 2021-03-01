Stocks in news: RIL, DLF, United Spirits, Indian Oil, Axis Bank, Affle

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments.

Reliance Industries : Strategic Business Ventures Ltd (RSBVL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), announced it has raised its shareholding in investee company skyTran Inc to 54.46 per cent, acquiring additional equity stake for consideration of $26.76 million (Rs 196.9 crore).

DLF: The realty firm plans to raise up to Rs 395 crore through issue of debentures. In a regulatory filing, the company informed that the proposal will be discussed on March 3 at a meeting of the finance committee of the board of directors.

United Spirits : ICRA reaffirmed credit rating on the company's long term/short term fund based/non-fund based as AA+(Stable)/A1+.

Indian Oil Corporation: The state-owned company said it will invest Rs 32,946 crore to expand its oil refinery at Panipat in Haryana to 25 million tonnes per annum capacity and set up chemical units.

Axis Bank: Lender said its board has approved a proposal to reclassify United India Insurance Company Ltd (UIICL) as a public shareholder category investor in the bank from promoter category.

Affle (India) : The company at its board meeting approved the fund-raising upto Rs 1,080 crore.

Bank of Maharashtra : RBI has imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore on the bank for contravention of / non-compliance with certain provisions.

Tata Chemicals : The company appointed Nandakumar S Tirumalai as the Chief Financial Officer after John Mulhall elevated to Managing Director & CEO of subsidiary Tata Chemicals North America, Inc.

Hindustan Aeronautics : The company declared second interim dividend of Rs 15 per share of Rs 10 each for FY21.

Minda Industries : NCLT approved the amalgamation of Harita, Harita Venu, Harita Cheema, Harita Financial Services and Harita Seating Systems with Minda Industries.

BEML : The government announced schedule - March 1-22 - for submission of Expression of Interest (Eol) from the bidders for the proposed strategic disinvestment of 26 percent stake in BEML along with transfer of management control.

Maruti Suzuki: The country's largest carmaker on Saturday said it has achieved the milestone of 20 lakh cumulative exports.

InterGlobe Aviation: The budget carrier company on Saturday said that all its domestic flights having subset series 6E 5500 - 6E 5900 will be operated from Terminal-1 of the city airport here, starting March 10.

Godrej Properties : The company has emerged as the highest bidder for two adjacent plots in Navi Mumbai.

Biocon: The company arm, Viatris Inc received EU regulator nod for Biosimilar Bevacizumab.

KEC International : The company bagged new orders of Rs 1,140 crore across its various businesses.

Gayatri Projects : CARE downgrades credit rating on company's long term bank facilities to D from B/Stable.