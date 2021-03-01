Share Market Live: Sensex rises 900 points, Nifty at 14,785; M&M, ONGC, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on March 1: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty registered significant gains on Monday, tracking positive cues from positive global equities. Reversing the trend, Sensex was rising 815 points higher at 49,915 and Nifty gained by 235 points to 14,760. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 90 points, indicating a positive trend in domestic grounds today. Last Friday, Sensex ended 1,939 points lower at 49,099 and Nifty fell by 586 points to 14,529. The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market was positive on the BSE, with 1,774 shares rising, 593 shares falling and a total of 131 unchanged shares. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 5.56% to 26.57. The BSE's market capitalization rose to Rs 203 lakh crore. Sectorally, all the indices were rising, with 1.8% rise in media, financial services, PSU Bank and private banking indices. The market also reacted to encouraging Q3 GDP data announced after market hours on Friday. Meanwhile, Markit Manufacturing PMI for February will be declared today, 1 March 2021.The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.74%, while S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 1.17%.

10. 42 AM: MTAR Technologies IPO

"MTAR Technologies Limited (MTAR) is a leading precision engineering solutions company engaged in the manufacture of mission critical precision components with close tolerances (5-10 microns), and in critical assemblies, to serve projects of high national importance, through their precision machining, assembly, testing, quality control, and specialized fabrication competencies, some of which have been indigenously developed and manufactured.

At the higher price band of Rs 575, the stock is valued at 20x FY20 earnings of Rs 28.3 and commands premium considering its healthy order book, visibility of topline growth, competitive edge, superior profitability as compared to peers, return ratios, wide clientele spread across the globe, sound R&D base and technological progress. We recommend investors to SUBSCRIBE to the IPO of MTAR."

10.35 AM: Weekly outlook

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking said,"The coming week marks the beginning of the new month also and participants will be eyeing important domestic data alongside the global cues. First, the auto sales data will start pouring in from March 1. On the economic front, Markit Manufacturing PMI and Market Services PMI data scheduled on March 1 and March 3 respectively. Markets will first react to the GDP data which came in after the market on Friday. The economy grew marginally in the third quarter at 0.4%, after facing a contraction in the previous two quarters. Going ahead, the rising bond yields remain a key concern for equity markets worldwide. Although the recent Fed statements have been comforting.

Indications are pointing towards further slide in the Nifty and the next support at 14,400 and 14,200 levels. We expect volatility to remain high so traders should maintain extra caution in risk management aspects. The prudent strategy would be to use rebound to create shorts using options instead of naked futures."

10.22 AM: Market outlook

On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"We are at a crucial juncture; While the markets have opened with a gap up, there is a resistance for the Nifty between 14820-14950. The index could pause around these levels. Unless we do not get past this patch, any rally up should be looked at as an opportunity to short the markets for a target of 14350."

10. 13 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 8,295.17 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,499.70 crore in the Indian equity market on 26 February, provisional data showed.

10.04 AM: Market update

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market was positive on the BSE, with 1,774 shares rising, 593 shares falling and a total of 131 unchanged shares. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 5.56% to 26.57. The BSE's market capitalization rose to Rs 203 lakh crore. Sectorally, all the indices were rising, with 1.8% rise in media, financial services, PSU Bank and private banking indices. The market also reacted to encouraging Q3 GDP data announced after market hours on Friday. Meanwhile, Markit Manufacturing PMI for February will be declared today, 1 March 2021.

9.57 AM: Global markets

US stocks ended on a mixed note on Friday after the House passed a $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, early Saturday. The Senate will now consider the legislation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 469.64 points, S&P 500 lost 18.19 points and the Nasdaq Composite Index added 72.91 points.

Asian stocks were trading higher on Monday, as data releases showed China's manufacturing activity growth slowing in February. Meanwhile, South Korea's markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.

9. 41 AM: Encouraging Q3 GDP data

Traders said the market also reacted to encouraging Q3 GDP data announced after market hours on Friday.

Indian economy reported growth in the December quarter after two quarters of contraction. The nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) saw revival, albeit marginally, as economic activities resumed after a long and arduous lockdown and overall sentiment improved with the rollout of vaccination drive. As per government data, India's GDP increased 0.4 per cent during the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The output of eight core infrastructure sectors grew marginally by 0.1% in January, mainly due to growth in the production of fertiliser, steel and electricity. The core sectors had expanded by 2.2% in January 2020, according to the provisional data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Friday.

Meanwhile, Markit Manufacturing PMI for February will be declared today, 1 March 2021.

9. 30 AM: Morning view on the market

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"The massive sell-off last Friday which saw the Nifty crash by 568 points indicates the market's vulnerability to negative triggers at high valuations. The massive FII selling of Rs 8295 crores is indeed a serious concern even though DIIs have turned buyers. Also, FIIs unwinding their longs and opening fresh shorts is a negative signal. The positive factor is the US 10-year yield settling at 1.41%, falling from a high of 1.61%. Stability in bond yields will calm markets. It is also important to appreciate the fact that the rise in yields also indicates a revival of economic growth. In this excessively volatile market, investors may wait for consolidation. Dips may be used to buy quality stocks in segments like financials & IT. Meanwhile, India is technically out of recession with the Q3 GDP data turning positive with 0.4% growth."

9. 22 AM: Opening session

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty registered significant gains on Monday's opening session, tracking positive cues from positive global equities. Reversing the trend, Sensex was rising 600 points higher at 49, 701 and Nifty gained by 195 points to 14,720. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 90 points, indicating a positive trend in domestic grounds today.

9. 10 AM: Market outlook

Reliance Research said in its note today," NSE-NIFTY failed to continue its prior daily rising trend. On Friday, the index extended loss post gap down opening amidst weaker global cues and also, due to selling across the board. Overall market breadth turned in favour of the bears and negative trend observed across the sectors. Due to sudden fall in the index, major technical indicators on the short-term as well as near-term timeframe chart turned in favour of the bears. This could drag the index towards 14,300-level initially and 14,000-level subsequently. On the higher side, the index will face a hurdle at 15,000-level.

As for the day, support is placed at around 14,358 and then at 14,187 levels, while resistance is observed at 14,810 and then at 15,090 levels."

9.00 AM: Currency Outlook

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research Limited said,"The rupee to open bit down 73.62 against the US dollar in opening trade on this morning, yesterday the 10-year benchmark treasury cool down and retrace by 0.10 basis points. Asian equities have opened higher as US announced $1.9 stimulus package. Technically, USDINR March Future closed at 74.25 on previous trading session, market could see bearish retracement up to 73.70 levels and took support of the same and start rebounding towards 74.20 in today's session."

8. 50 AM: Closing on Friday

Sensex fell 1,939 points on Friday, making it the sixth biggest single-day drop (pointwise) ever for the 30-share index. After three straight sessions of gains, the BSE benchmark ended 1,939 points lower at 49,099, amid heavy selling in global equities.

Similarly, the NSE 50-share index Nifty50 fell by 586 points to 14,529.

